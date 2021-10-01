Euphoria star Hunter Schafer has given a touching speech about her connection to Lorde’s music at Variety‘s Power of Women event.

While introducing Lorde as the honoree at the event, Schafer explained that she first discovered the New Zealand superstar via her breakout hit ‘Royals’.

“Lorde’s debut album and song were everything. For so many young people like me, it felt like we had been found in the album and by its singer,” said Schafer.

Schafer continued on to reveal that Lorde’s music helped her to realise her “inner power”, with the 2013 album Pure Heroine acting as a map to find her “true essence”.

She went on to describe Lorde’s ability to resonate with young people as a “superpower”, before praising her for working on protecting the environment.

While discussing Lorde’s latest album Solar Power, Schafer called it a piece of art that “urges us to connect with nature and reset our priorities in a world filled with phones, social media apps and cameras.”

She continued on to recall that Lorde had said in past interviews that her 2019 trip to Antarctica, which she took to reconnect with the planet, was one of the inspirations behind the nature-filled record.

“In the past year, Lorde has used her powerful words, sounds, and presence to promote environmentalism and raise awareness about the growing issue of climate change. To so many of us young people, this is the crucial issue of our time,” Schafer said.

“How can we protect our planet and make it a safe place not only for us to live, but for our children and their children? How can we make these changes in the face of lost time?”

Check out Hunter Schafer describing her connection to Lorde’s music: