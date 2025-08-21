Despite talk of a scheduling clash, Steve Aoki will be heading to Australia this year.

This week, the superstar producer was named on the stellar lineup for Australia’s newest dance festival, going ahead this November.

After the lineup release, punters begun raising concerns about Aoki’s presence on Hypersonic’s social media pages, once they learnt he was due to perform at a nightclub in Las Vegas that same weekend.

OMNIA, a club inside Caesars Palace, was to host Aoki for a combined birthday celebration and Thanksgiving weekend gig. Described as an “all out rager party”, VIP tickets have been selling for up to US$150. The event was set for November 29 10:30 p.m. PST — the same date as the Sydney leg of the festival.

However, per Rolling Stone AU/NZ, representatives for Hypersonic have confirmed that Aoki will be heading down under for the event and the Vegas dates have been removed.

Hypersonic is produced by Symbiotic, one of Australia’s leading specialist trance event companies, led by CEO Richie McNeill and fellow director Janette Bishara.

Symbiotic has toured such acts as MaRLo, Vini Vici, Maddix, Billy Gillies, Paul van Dyk, Above & Beyond and more, and has presented Transmission Festival, Dreamstate USA, MaRLo Altitude and Festival X.

Hypersonic is set for Sydney on November 29 and Melbourne on November 30. Joining Aoki on the lineup are Alesso, Armin van Buuren, KREAM, Aaron Hibell, and more.

Pre-purchase tickets are now available for $175 + fees. Regular presale is set for 12 p.m. Thursday, August 21, where tickets will start from $169.95 + fees. Any remaining tickets will go up for general sale at 12 p.m. Friday, August 22.