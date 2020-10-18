Stone Roses frontman Ian Brown has taken to deliver to continue his spree of questionable coronavirus conspiracy theories.

Mere days after all his previous coronavirus tweets were deleted, Brown returned with another hot take, claiming that the virus is nothing more than a “common cold.”

“If COViD has been isolated why would the OXFORD vax research use a coronavirus from a Chimpanzee?,” he wrote. “Has COViD 19 been isolated? Coronavirus is the common cold here since the dawn of time never to be eradicated”

If COViD has been isolated why would the OXFORD vax research use a coronavirus from a Chimpanzee? Has COViD 19 been isolated? Coronavirus is the common cold here since the dawn of time never to be eradicated — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) October 18, 2020

Anton Newcombe of Brian Jonestown Massacre responded to Brown’s tweet, explaining that “Corona virus is not one virus, it’s a series of viruses. Covid 19 is one of them.”

Brown has made a slew of bizarre coronavirus tweets over the past few months, including a series of tweets made on September 22nd, where he claimed the pandemic was planned to make us digital slaves.

“THE GREAT RESET the plandemic planned designed and executed to make us digital slaves #factchecker #researchanddestroy,” Brown tweeted.

“ALL tyrannies rule through fraud and force but once the FRAUD is exposed they must rely exclusively on FORCE George Orwell.

“A survival rate of 99.9% and they are into our work life home life social life school life love life garden, back yard your body your wife and kids bodies AND THATS OK?.”

There must’ve been something in the pingers during the heyday of Madchester. Noel Gallagher of Oasis has also spouted controversial coronavirus views.

During an appearance on the Matt Morgan podcast, the former Oasis guitarist revealed that he is somewhat of an anti-masker.

“It’s not a law. There’s too many fucking liberties being taken away from us now … I choose not to wear one. If I get the virus it’s on me, it’s not on anyone else … it’s a piss-take. There’s no need for it … They’re pointless.”