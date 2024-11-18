Ian Moss has announced his ‘One Guitar One Night Only Tour’ for May of next year.

Moss is celebrating his Rivers Run Dry album, which he released in July this year, and the latest single from the record, The Wish”.

Moss described Rivers Run Dry as a collection of “straight-ahead rock, Latin, funk, country, blues & unapologetic pop” during its release.

Moss will be performing two distinct sets on each leg of his next tour. Accompanied by a handpicked trio, he will dip back into his beloved discography with fan favourite songs like “Bow River” and “Georgia on My Mind”, alongside classics standards like “Angel Eyes” and “Cry Me A River”.

Commencing at Brisbane’s Princess Theatre, Moss’ tour will make stops at Adelaide’s Hindley St Music Hall, Perth’s Heath Ledger Theatre, Sydney’s City Recital Hall, Hobart’s Theatre Royal, and the Melbourne Recital Centre (see full dates below).

General public tickets go on sale at 9am local times on Friday, November 22nd from ianmoss.com.au/tour.

Meet and greet photo opportunities, a Q&A session, and an exclusive pre-show performance are among the offerings of the VIP Experience Package.

The Mosstrooper Fanclub First Access pre-sale begins on Wednesday, November 20th at 9am local time and ends Thursday, November 21st at 11:59pm local time or until the allocation is exhausted.

Also available will be a strictly limited number of VIP Experience Package tickets, giving fans the opportunity to go behind the scenes and see Moss at work up close and personal.

You can listen to Moss’ latest cover of The Beatles’ “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” below. He performed it live alongside the Hindley Street Country Club at Adelaide’s The House Of Sap recording studio.

Ian Moss & Trio ‘One Guitar One Night Only Tour’

Special guests TBA

Tickets available via ianmoss.com.au/tour

Saturday, May 10th

Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD

Friday, May 16th

Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide SA

Saturday, May 17th

Heath Ledger Theatre, Perth, WA

Saturday, May 24th

City Recital Hall, Sydney NSW

Friday, May 30th

Theatre Royal, Hobart TAS

Saturday, May 31st

Melbourne Recital Hall, Melbourne VIC