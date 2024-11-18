Ian Moss has announced his ‘One Guitar One Night Only Tour’ for May of next year.
Moss is celebrating his Rivers Run Dry album, which he released in July this year, and the latest single from the record, The Wish”.
Moss described Rivers Run Dry as a collection of “straight-ahead rock, Latin, funk, country, blues & unapologetic pop” during its release.
Moss will be performing two distinct sets on each leg of his next tour. Accompanied by a handpicked trio, he will dip back into his beloved discography with fan favourite songs like “Bow River” and “Georgia on My Mind”, alongside classics standards like “Angel Eyes” and “Cry Me A River”.
Commencing at Brisbane’s Princess Theatre, Moss’ tour will make stops at Adelaide’s Hindley St Music Hall, Perth’s Heath Ledger Theatre, Sydney’s City Recital Hall, Hobart’s Theatre Royal, and the Melbourne Recital Centre (see full dates below).
General public tickets go on sale at 9am local times on Friday, November 22nd from ianmoss.com.au/tour.
Meet and greet photo opportunities, a Q&A session, and an exclusive pre-show performance are among the offerings of the VIP Experience Package.
Love Live Music?
Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more
The Mosstrooper Fanclub First Access pre-sale begins on Wednesday, November 20th at 9am local time and ends Thursday, November 21st at 11:59pm local time or until the allocation is exhausted.
Also available will be a strictly limited number of VIP Experience Package tickets, giving fans the opportunity to go behind the scenes and see Moss at work up close and personal.
You can listen to Moss’ latest cover of The Beatles’ “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” below. He performed it live alongside the Hindley Street Country Club at Adelaide’s The House Of Sap recording studio.
Ian Moss & Trio ‘One Guitar One Night Only Tour’
Special guests TBA
Tickets available via ianmoss.com.au/tour
Saturday, May 10th
Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD
Friday, May 16th
Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide SA
Saturday, May 17th
Heath Ledger Theatre, Perth, WA
Saturday, May 24th
City Recital Hall, Sydney NSW
Friday, May 30th
Theatre Royal, Hobart TAS
Saturday, May 31st
Melbourne Recital Hall, Melbourne VIC