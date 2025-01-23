Get ready, Australia! West Coast rap titan Ice Cube is set to hit Sydney and Melbourne for two exclusive shows.

Mark your calendars: it all starts on Friday, March 7th, at Sydney’s ICC Theatre, followed by a second show at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Sunday, March 9th.

If you’ve ever rapped along to “It Was a Good Day” in your car or caught yourself quoting Friday more times than you can count, this is your moment.

Ice Cube isn’t just any artist. He’s the guy who redefined hip-hop as a founding member of N.W.A, dropping the groundbreaking “Straight Outta Compton”. And when he went solo? He doubled down with albums like Death Certificate and The Predator, blessing us with tracks like “Check Yo Self” and “No Vaseline”. And let’s not forget his 2023 single “Man Down”, which smashed its way to No. 8 on Billboard’s Top Rap Albums chart.

But Cube’s influence doesn’t stop at music. He’s also a Hollywood heavyweight, with classics like Friday, Barbershop, and Boyz n the Hood under his belt. This man’s resume is thicker than a double-stacked burger.

Tickets for these two exclusive shows will be available to the general public starting Friday, January 31st, at 11am local time. Fans eager to grab their seats early can access a partner presale from Tuesday, January 28th, at 11am, until Thursday, January 30th, at 10am. My Live Nation members can also take advantage of a presale running from Thursday, January 30th, at 11am, to Friday, January 31st, at 10am.

For tickets and all the juicy details, head to Live Nation Australia. This isn’t just a concert—it’s a history lesson, a party, and a vibe all rolled into one.

Ice Cube Australian Tour Dates

Sydney: ICC Theatre – Friday, March 7th

Melbourne: Sidney Myer Music Bowl – Sunday, March 9th