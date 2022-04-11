No matter who you are, if you produce a reality TV show about a black family swapping lives with a white family through makeup, the internet will call you out for it.

Back in 2006, Ice Cube produced the FX show Black. White., which sounds like an interesting thought experiment that went awry (the rapper also created the theme song, ‘Race Card’, alongside Warren G).

“What’s it like to walk not just in another man’s shoes, but in another man’s skin?” the official synopsis for the show said. “That’s the question this series asks as it transforms through extensive makeup work a Black family into a white family and vice versa.” Once the makeup was removed, both families then discussed the differences they experience while living as a different skin colour.

Black. White. attracted some criticism when it first came out: “Black. White. is based on two false premises, one more pernicious than the other: that you can understand someone of a different race simply by putting on makeup, and that you need that kind of understanding in order to treat people as the law and morality require,” the USA Today review stated.

“‘Black. White.‘ is not a provocative study in secret prejudice, followed by growth and awakening. It’s a reinforcement of the stereotypes the show claims it wants to examine and expose,” The New Republic noted.

Accidentally came across the worst reality show to ever be conceived 💀 pic.twitter.com/uXyr8syXkZ — masc potatoes (@CertifiedFool_) April 9, 2022

I’m 31 years old so I remember seeing the show when it first aired. Most people thought the show was funny or they just didn’t care about it but no one took it seriously. So it’s funny seeing young people just finding out about this show Ice Cube produced and losing their shit😂 pic.twitter.com/fvfUwrt2Mf — Mall Bri (@MallllBri) April 10, 2022

Nah Ice Cube got to explain this show pic.twitter.com/oBj3xvLGN7 — more ice 🍨 (@Maurice1Charles) April 10, 2022

16 years later, people on social media discovered the strange reality TV show. “It’s funny seeing young people just finding out about this show Ice Cube produced and losing their shit,” a Twitter user laughed. “That’s why I don’t take him serious on any of his political views,” another wrote.

“Nah Ice Cube got to explain this show,” someone insisted. “How was this green lit?” was someone else’s very good question.

Black. White. was short-lived – I wonder why – but you can watch all six episodes on YouTube for free, if you dare.

Check out episode one of the Ice Cube-produced Black. White.: