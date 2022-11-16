Three of the greatest hip hop stars of their generation – Ice Cube, Cypress Hill and The Game – are going to tour Australia together.

The iconic trio will perform four huge arena shows across the country next March, beginning in Melbourne and ending in Brisbane after stops in Adelaide and Sydney (see full details below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, November 23rd at 2pm local time. The pre-sale begins on Tuesday, November 22nd at 2pm local time (sign up here).

The tour comes at a good time for Ice Cube, with 2023 being the 30th anniversary of the rapper’s popular fourth solo album, Lethal Injection. It will be Ice Cube’s first shows in the country since 2018, when he made history by becoming the first ever rap artist to headline at the Sydney Opera House.

“I love performing in Australia. It’s been four long years since my last visit and I can’t wait to return for a couple of history-making shows in 2023,” Ice Cube says about the upcoming tour.

He’ll be joined by California hip hop group Cypress Hill, one of the finest West Coast rap artists of all time. In 2019, they became the first ever hip hop group to earn a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Completing the sensational lineup is all-conquering rapper The Game. Another icon of the West Coast rap scene, three of his first four albums topped the U.S. Billboard 200, with his 2005 debut, The Documentary, being twice certified platinum.

The trio of hip hop legends will also be joined by some exciting local talent, with lineup announcements to come.

Ice Cube, Cypress Hill & The Game 2023 Australian Tour

Presented by MJR and TEG Live

Full ticket information available via mjrpresents.com

Pre-sale begins Tuesday, November 22nd (2pm local time)

General tickets on sale Wednesday, November 23rd (2pm local time)

Thursday, March 23rd

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, March 25th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Sunday, March 26th

Qudos Bank Arena, Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday, March 28th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD