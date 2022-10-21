American rapper Drake has revealed that he was paid just $100 to open a show for Ice Cube back in 2006.

The ‘God’s Plan’ singer reposted an expenses sheet from concert history Instagram account The Flyer Vault that was from his 2006 performance at the now-shut Kool Haus in Toronto, where he opened for Ice Cube.

“On August 19, 2006, Ice Cube headlined the Kool Haus with supporting act Drake in what was likely his first-ever concert. The Boy got paid a handsome sum of $100 and performed cuts from his debut mixtape Room For Improvement which was released earlier that year,” the caption read. “Classic history!”

Drake added an additional caption, reading: “This is for anybody getting 100 a show right now,” the rapper wrote. “Keep going.”

In 2010, the rapper released the debut single “Over”, which debuted at number 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was nominated for Best Rap Solo Performance at the 53rd Grammy Awards. He has since has countless hits and has won four Grammys.

Kanye West recently praised Drake for being the greatest rapper ever.

Appearing on the Drink Champs podcast, Ye told hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN that Drake is the “greatest rapper ever,” adding, “and I don’t apologise about it.”

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Drake and Kanye were locked in a bitter battle at the beginning of the year, however, they made nice towards the end of 2021. In November 2021, Ye posted a picture of the pair side-by-side on social media and the post drew one million likes in just one hour. That was then followed by Drake making his own post, sharing videos of him and his former rival at an intimate Dave Chappelle gig.

Ye then extended a peace offering to Drake, asking him to join forces in order to work towards freeing Larry Hoover from prison, with a benefit concert duly happening in December.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.