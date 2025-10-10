Have you ever danced with the Devil in the pale moonlight? That’s Ice Nine Kills’ goal in their new song, “The Laugh Track”.

The US metal outfit have paid homage to the 1989 Batman film with the single and music video in which frontman Spencer Charnas plays Jack Nicholson’s Joker.

“Why be a brooding bat when you can have the last laugh? After all, Jack Nicholson got top billing in Batman ’89,” Charnas said.

“While Michael Keaton’s haunted Bruce Wayne is outstanding, young Spencer was drawn more to the Clown Prince of Crime. ‘The Laugh Track’ is our homage to Tim Burton’s dark and gorgeous gothic Gotham. Batman ’89 took its comic book material seriously, but it was far from grounded, and never forgot to have fun. It’s the same tightrope we walk in Ice Nine Kills, with broad, maniacal smiles.”

The music video, which also reenacts the famous parade scene in Burton’s Batman, also features horror screen legend and Scream star, Matthew Lillard. Check it out below.

“Terry Kiser returns in the video (although the rumours of Miles’ demise are exaggerated). And it brings a warm human smile to my face to introduce Matthew Lillard and Phil Morris to the INKverse,” Charnas said.

“Like Prince before us, ‘The Laugh Track’ will have you dancing with the devil in the pale moonlight.”

Lillard’s introduction into the INKverse coincides with a new Horrorwood Reserve collaboration, “a blood coloured bourbon issued in detailed collector bottles by Lillard’s Macabre Spirits”.

