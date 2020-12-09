Get the latest Metal news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Oona and Gage Brown, a sibling ice skating duo, have unveiled a divine routine set to Metallica’s 1991 Self-Titled ballad ‘Nothing Else Matters’.

I can’t say I’d ever entertained the idea of the worlds of heavy metal and ice skating colliding, but now that I’ve witnessed it, it makes so much sense. Perhaps if Tonya Harding was given the freedom to whirl around the rink to Black Sabbath, she might not have capped in that poor girl’s knee.

The Team USA dancers filmed the gorgeous performance over the Thanksgiving Holiday. It interpolates Metallica’s original performance, as well as covers of the track by Columbian post-punk act Los Últimos Románticos and our very own hometown hero Marlisa Punzalan. Check out the performance below.

Check out ice skating duo Oona and Gage Brown performing a routine set to ‘Nothing Else Matters’:

In other news, on Tuesday, December 1st, Metallica joined forces with other leading names in rock to honour Seattle grunge legends Alice In Chains as part of the annual ceremony for the Founders Award at Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture, MoPOP, with a tribute gig.

The heavy metal titans delivered a luscious, stripped-back version of the 1992 Dirt track ‘Would’.

“Hey, Alice In Chains. Congratulations on the MoPOP Founders Award,” Metallica frontman James Hetfield said after the performance. “We’re glad to be a part of your journey in life, and [it’s] really cool to have gotten to know you guys and to tour with you guys, and play music with you guys.

“You are much appreciated, and thank for you continuing on playing music and offering some inspiration for the new musicians of the world.”

Metallica have spent their time in isolation chipping away at their next album. Though drummer Lars Ulrich admits that attempting to write a heavy album virtually has caused “significant complications.”

“I would say theoretically, we always have another album coming out,” the rocker revealed in an interview with Blabbermouth.

“Being a rock and roll band and working virtually is not super easy. Time delays, all these things make it really hard. The main thing we miss is being able to hear each other… we can’t all hear each other in a universal fashion.”