On Tuesday, December 1st, the leading names in rock joined forces to honour Seattle grunge legends Alice In Chains as part of the annual ceremony for the Founders Award at Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture, MoPOP, with a tribute gig.

The tribute evening saw appearances from heavy-hitters like Metallica, Korn, Fishbone, Heart’s Ann and Nancy Wilson, Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan, Jane’s Addiction’s Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan, Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil, Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic, Screaming Trees’ and Mad Season’s Mark Lanegan, and Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins.

Metallica delivered a luscious, minimalist version of the 1992 Dirt track ‘Would’.

“Hey, Alice In Chains. Congratulations on the MoPOP Founders Award,” Metallica frontman James Hetfield said after the performance. “We’re glad to be a part of your journey in life, and [it’s] really cool to have gotten to know you guys and to tour with you guys, and play music with you guys.

“You are much appreciated, and thank for you continuing on playing music and offering some inspiration for the new musicians of the world.”

“Thank you for being brothers in arms friends in arms,” drummer Lars Ulrich added.”What are we coming up on? Thirty years here. Much love to all of you from San Francisco.”

The live-streamed event also saw Mastodon perform 1995’s self-titled track ‘Again,’ Billy Corgan crack off a rendition of 2009’s Black Gives Way to Blue cut ‘Check My Brain,’ and the honourees of the night perform their tracks ‘Your Decision’ and ‘No Excuses.’

Lily Cornell Silver, daughter of late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, made her live performance debut with a cover of ‘Black Gives Way To Blue’

“So very honored and excited to be a part of this year’s Founders Awards honoring Alice In Chains and benefitting the Museum of Pop Culture,” Cornell Silver said of the evening. “These guys are, and always have been, my family, and I feel so lucky to be honoring them alongside so many amazing artists.”

The Founders Award raised over $700,000 for “youth development programs, access initiatives, community engagement, and world-class exhibitions.”

If you missed the live stream, you can watch it in its entirety below.

Check out MoPOP Founders Award Tribute Evening 2020 Honoring Alice In Chains:

Setlist

1. ‘Your Decision’ – Alice In Chains

2. ‘Rooster’ – Ann Wilson

3. ‘Down In A Hole’ – Duff McKagan, Shooter Jennings, Ayron Jones, Martin Feveyear

4. ‘Would?’ – Korn

5. ‘Rain When I Die’ – City and Colour

6. ‘Put You Down’ – Liv Warfield

7. ‘Again’ – Mastodon

8. ‘Would? (Acoustic)’ – Metallica

9. ‘Black Gives Way to Blue’ – Lily Cornell Silver with Chris Degarmo

10. ‘Nutshell’ – Mark Lanegan, Maggie Bjorklund

11. ‘Man In the Box’ – Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins, Corey Taylor, Chris Chaney

12. ‘No Excuses’ – Alice In Chains

13. ‘Heaven Beside You’ – Aryon Jones

14. ‘Check My Brain’ – Billy Corgan

15. ‘Them Bones’ – Fishbone

16. ‘Drone’ – Kim Thayil with Krist Novoselic, Giants in the Trees

17. ‘Brother’ – Nancy Wilson, Mark Lanegan and Liv Warfield

18. ‘Angry Chair’ – Soundgarden with Tad Doyle, Mike McCready and Meagan Grandall

19. ‘Black Gives Way to Blue’ – Eric & Encarnación

20. ‘It Ain’t Like That’ – Kim Thayil with Shaina Shepherd, Bubba Dupree, Bill Herzog, Nathan Yaccino