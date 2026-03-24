One of North Queensland’s biggest regional festivals is back — and it’s kicking off its 2026 rollout with two heavy hitters.

Savannah in the Round has unveiled the first names on this year’s lineup, with ICEHOUSE and Don McLean locked in as headliners for the four-day festival, returning to the Mareeba Rodeo Grounds from October 8th–11th.

The initial announcement sets the tone for a program that leans heavily into legacy, singalong moments, and broad cross-generational appeal — a formula the festival has steadily built its reputation on.

Few Australian acts carry the kind of cultural weight ICEHOUSE does. Emerging in the late ’70s and dominating through the ’80s, the band’s catalogue, from “Great Southern Land” to “Electric Blue” and “Crazy”, has become part of the country’s musical DNA. More than four decades on, they remain a dependable drawcard, particularly in regional settings where nostalgia and national identity hit differently.

They’ll be joined by McLean, whose “American Pie” remains one of the most recognisable songs ever written. Across a career spanning more than half a century, the Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee has built a catalogue that extends well beyond that single moment, with tracks like “Vincent (Starry, Starry Night)” continuing to resonate across generations.

Festival director James Dein said the pairing reflects the scale the event is now operating at — and the type of audience it’s attracting.

“These headline acts set the tone for the entire weekend,” he said. “They are artists people will travel for, and they sit at the centre of a program that is designed to deliver four full days of live music and entertainment.”

That travel factor has become central to Savannah’s identity. Unlike metro festivals built around single-day spikes, the Mareeba event has carved out a niche as a destination experience — one where punters camp, explore the region, and treat the festival as part of a broader trip through Tropical North Queensland.

“They camp, they explore the region and they make Savannah part of a broader trip,” Dein added. “That’s good for the festival and good for Mareeba.”

The numbers back it up. According to independent analysis, the 2025 edition delivered more than $7.4 million in direct and incremental spend for the Mareeba Shire, contributing over $12 million to the Queensland economy. Nearly 12,000 individual attendees generated more than 30,000 attendances across the four days — driven largely by visitors travelling from outside the region and staying for multiple nights.

Queensland’s Minister for Tourism, Andrew Powell, said the 2026 event is expected to push that impact even further, with projections sitting around $12.7 million.

“Savannah in the Round continues to demonstrate the strength of Queensland’s regional events calendar,” he said. “Today’s headline artist announcement builds excitement for another strong year and highlights the festival’s growing national profile.”

Beyond the top billing, the first lineup drop leans heavily into Australian mainstays and crowd favourites, including Lee Kernaghan, Ian Moss, Troy Cassar-Daley, Mental As Anything, Busby Marou, San Cisco, Dragon, and The Wolfe Brothers, alongside a mix of country, rock, and roots acts spanning local and international scenes.

More artists are expected to be announced in the coming months. Tickets and information can be found via www.savannahintheround.com.au.

Savannah in the Round – First Lineup Announcement

Icehouse

Don McLean

Lee Kernaghan

Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley

The Wolfe Brothers

Mental As Anything

Wade Forster

Max Jackson

Chocolate Starfish

Busby Marou

Bachelor Girl

Ganggajang

San Cisco

Taylor Moss

Dragon

The Road Hammers [CAN]

Dan Davidson [CAN]

Brooke McClymont & Adam Eckersley

Rachael Fahim

Tom Busby

Tori Darke

Jayne Denham

Hindley Street Country Club

Robbie Mortimer

Catherine Britt

James Blundell

Slim Dusty’s Travelling Country Band – Pete Denahy

Hussy Hicks

The Pleasures

19-Twenty

Hillbilly Goats

Billy Vincent

Mackenzie May

Bondi Cigars

Luke Geiger

Roadtrippers

Jeremy Fletcher Band

Three Fires Show – Saltheads

Jarrad Wrigley – Toyota Star Maker