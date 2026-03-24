One of North Queensland’s biggest regional festivals is back — and it’s kicking off its 2026 rollout with two heavy hitters.
Savannah in the Round has unveiled the first names on this year’s lineup, with ICEHOUSE and Don McLean locked in as headliners for the four-day festival, returning to the Mareeba Rodeo Grounds from October 8th–11th.
The initial announcement sets the tone for a program that leans heavily into legacy, singalong moments, and broad cross-generational appeal — a formula the festival has steadily built its reputation on.
Few Australian acts carry the kind of cultural weight ICEHOUSE does. Emerging in the late ’70s and dominating through the ’80s, the band’s catalogue, from “Great Southern Land” to “Electric Blue” and “Crazy”, has become part of the country’s musical DNA. More than four decades on, they remain a dependable drawcard, particularly in regional settings where nostalgia and national identity hit differently.
They’ll be joined by McLean, whose “American Pie” remains one of the most recognisable songs ever written. Across a career spanning more than half a century, the Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee has built a catalogue that extends well beyond that single moment, with tracks like “Vincent (Starry, Starry Night)” continuing to resonate across generations.
Festival director James Dein said the pairing reflects the scale the event is now operating at — and the type of audience it’s attracting.
“These headline acts set the tone for the entire weekend,” he said. “They are artists people will travel for, and they sit at the centre of a program that is designed to deliver four full days of live music and entertainment.”
That travel factor has become central to Savannah’s identity. Unlike metro festivals built around single-day spikes, the Mareeba event has carved out a niche as a destination experience — one where punters camp, explore the region, and treat the festival as part of a broader trip through Tropical North Queensland.
“They camp, they explore the region and they make Savannah part of a broader trip,” Dein added. “That’s good for the festival and good for Mareeba.”
The numbers back it up. According to independent analysis, the 2025 edition delivered more than $7.4 million in direct and incremental spend for the Mareeba Shire, contributing over $12 million to the Queensland economy. Nearly 12,000 individual attendees generated more than 30,000 attendances across the four days — driven largely by visitors travelling from outside the region and staying for multiple nights.
Queensland’s Minister for Tourism, Andrew Powell, said the 2026 event is expected to push that impact even further, with projections sitting around $12.7 million.
“Savannah in the Round continues to demonstrate the strength of Queensland’s regional events calendar,” he said. “Today’s headline artist announcement builds excitement for another strong year and highlights the festival’s growing national profile.”
Beyond the top billing, the first lineup drop leans heavily into Australian mainstays and crowd favourites, including Lee Kernaghan, Ian Moss, Troy Cassar-Daley, Mental As Anything, Busby Marou, San Cisco, Dragon, and The Wolfe Brothers, alongside a mix of country, rock, and roots acts spanning local and international scenes.
More artists are expected to be announced in the coming months. Tickets and information can be found via www.savannahintheround.com.au.
Savannah in the Round – First Lineup Announcement
Icehouse
Don McLean
Lee Kernaghan
Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley
The Wolfe Brothers
Mental As Anything
Wade Forster
Max Jackson
Chocolate Starfish
Busby Marou
Bachelor Girl
Ganggajang
San Cisco
Taylor Moss
Dragon
The Road Hammers [CAN]
Dan Davidson [CAN]
Brooke McClymont & Adam Eckersley
Rachael Fahim
Tom Busby
Tori Darke
Jayne Denham
Hindley Street Country Club
Robbie Mortimer
Catherine Britt
James Blundell
Slim Dusty’s Travelling Country Band – Pete Denahy
Hussy Hicks
The Pleasures
19-Twenty
Hillbilly Goats
Billy Vincent
Mackenzie May
Bondi Cigars
Luke Geiger
Roadtrippers
Jeremy Fletcher Band
Three Fires Show – Saltheads
Jarrad Wrigley – Toyota Star Maker