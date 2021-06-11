From 12pm on Monday, June 14th ACMI’s video-on-demand service, Cinema 3, will be hosting six hours of the best live Victorian music.
With footage drawn from Falls Festival, Queenscliff Music Festival, Yirramboi Festival, SummerSalt, Brunswick Music Festival, Meredith Music Festival, Golden Plains, Share The Spirit, and A Day On The Green.
As Victorian’s emerge from lockdown The Long Weekender is the perfect opportunity to round up your housemates, spark up the BBQ and indulge in an afternoon of the crème de la crème of live Australian music.
Hosted by bonafide legend Myf Warhurst, The Long Weekender will see performances from the likes of Courtney Barnett, The Cat Empire, Magic Dirt, Spiderbait, The Teskey Brothers and more.
“I’m so chuffed to be involved in the Long Weekender as it’s the festival we can all enjoy from home, at a time when we literally can’t go to a festival,” said host Myf Warhurst.
“Not only is this the perfect way to support our much loved local musicians when they need it the most, Victorians will get a necessary dose of live music recorded at some of the biggest and best festivals in this state. It’s the perfect way to celebrate the immense talent we have here in Victoria AND get primed for a time when live music will once again be accessible to all, artist and fans alike.”
It’s a means to continue to support the live music sector, which has been decimated amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Long Weekender arrives with a $360,000 injection of additional funding towards artists and festival organisers. You can find the full lineup below
The Long Weekender
Monday, June 14th
12pm – Cinema 3
Adalita
Alex Lahey
Alice Skye
Allara
Archie Roach
Cable Ties
Courtney Barnett
King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard
The Black Sorrows
The Cat Empire
The Dirty Three
Frente!
Hachiku
James Henry
Loose Tooth
Magic Dirt
The Meanies
Mo’ju
Sampa the Great
Spiderbait
Simona Castricum
Sleep D
The Teskey Brothers
Total Giovanni
You Am I
+ more to be announced