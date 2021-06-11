From 12pm on Monday, June 14th ACMI’s video-on-demand service, Cinema 3, will be hosting six hours of the best live Victorian music.

With footage drawn from Falls Festival, Queenscliff Music Festival, Yirramboi Festival, SummerSalt, Brunswick Music Festival, Meredith Music Festival, Golden Plains, Share The Spirit, and A Day On The Green.

As Victorian’s emerge from lockdown The Long Weekender is the perfect opportunity to round up your housemates, spark up the BBQ and indulge in an afternoon of the crème de la crème of live Australian music.

Hosted by bonafide legend Myf Warhurst, The Long Weekender will see performances from the likes of Courtney Barnett, The Cat Empire, Magic Dirt, Spiderbait, The Teskey Brothers and more.

"I'm so chuffed to be involved in the Long Weekender as it's the festival we can all enjoy from home, at a time when we literally can't go to a festival," said host Myf Warhurst. "Not only is this the perfect way to support our much loved local musicians when they need it the most, Victorians will get a necessary dose of live music recorded at some of the biggest and best festivals in this state. It's the perfect way to celebrate the immense talent we have here in Victoria AND get primed for a time when live music will once again be accessible to all, artist and fans alike."

It’s a means to continue to support the live music sector, which has been decimated amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Long Weekender arrives with a $360,000 injection of additional funding towards artists and festival organisers. You can find the full lineup below

The Long Weekender

Monday, June 14th

12pm – Cinema 3

Adalita

Alex Lahey

Alice Skye

Allara

Archie Roach

Cable Ties

Courtney Barnett

King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard

The Black Sorrows

The Cat Empire

The Dirty Three

Frente!

Hachiku

James Henry

Loose Tooth

Magic Dirt

The Meanies

Mo’ju

Sampa the Great

Spiderbait

Simona Castricum

Sleep D

The Teskey Brothers

Total Giovanni

You Am I

+ more to be announced