Iggy Azalea has come forward with some bold claims about Jamie Spears and the experience she had while working with Britney Spears in 2015.

The Australian rapper has said that Britney was controlled over the smallest things, like how much fizzy drink she was allowed to consume. She also shared how Jamie Spears pressured her into signing an NDA.

“It’s basic human decency to at the very least remove a person Britney has identified as abusive from her life. This should be illegal,” Azalea began in the social media statement she posted today.

“During the time we worked together in 2015, I personally witnessed the same behavior Britney detailed in regards to her father last week and I just want to back her up and tell the world that: She is not exaggerating or lying.”

“I saw her restricted from even the most bizarre and trivial things: like how many sodas she was allowed to drink. Why is that even necessary?”

#FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/UPg7rkq0lW — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 1, 2021

Azalea and Britney Spears worked together on the pop hit ‘Pretty Girls’ in 2015. Azalea said during this time Jamie Spears threatened her into signing an NDA right before she was about to perform with Britney.

“Her father conveniently waited until literally moments before our [Billboard Music Awards] performance when I was backstage in the dressing room and told me if I did not sign an NDA he would not allow me on stage,” also said in the post.

“The way he went about getting me to sign a contract, sounded similar to the tactics Britney spoke about last week in regards to her Las Vegas show,” Azalea concluded.

Azalea also added a #FreeBritney hashtag to the post, which has already caught the attention of thousands of Britney fans since she posted the statement five hours ago.

While Azalea touches on an NDA in her post, she doesn’t reveal whether that particular NDA is related to the information she just shared in her statement. Britney and Azalea fans have commended the Aussie rapper’s bravery.

“Thank you for sharing that. I believe you could get in trouble for it but you’re still doing it because it’s the right thing to do. I wish other artists had that courage, she was discredited as insane for too long,” responded one fan.

“Thank you Iggy. We know with all the legal strings the old goat is pulling behind this must have been difficult so I do appreciate this along with many fans and I am sure B does too (if somehow she learns about it). THANK YOU,” added another.

Britney has been living under the control of her father for the past 12 years as part of a conservatorship. He has full control over everything in her life, including her money, career choices and her estate.

Britney has been facing a long ongoing battle to have her father removed from her conservatorship and stated this in court last week. However, her request to have her father removed as conservator of her estate was denied today.

Watch ‘Pretty Girls’ by Britney Spears and Iggy Azalea: