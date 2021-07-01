Britney Spears request to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed as conservator of her estate has been denied.

As Variety report, in court documents filed today, Judge Brenda Penny declined to remove Jamie from the conservatorship. Britney’s Lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham, filed to have Jamie removed in November 2020, saying that Britney was “afraid of her father.” Ingham recently filed documents for Bessemer Trust to be made co-conservator.

Judge Penny refused to request to remove Jamie from the conservatorship but did approve Bessemer Trust as co-conservators. The removal of Jamie Spears was denied “without prejudice,” according to the court documents — so Ingham can legally make the same request again. which means Ingham can legally make the same request again.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Britney Spears delivered testimony in front of a Los Angeles court, formally requesting the judge end her decade-long conservatorship.

The heartwrenching testimony saw Britney Spears delve into the last 13 years of her life, which she has lived under a conservatorship controlled by her father Jamie Spears. Jamie was appointed conservator back in 2008, after Britney was taken to hospital twice for 5150 involuntary holds amid public mental health and substance abuse struggles.

The 23-minute court address saw Britney delve into the abusive, controlling system the conservatorship imposed on her. Claiming that she was put on the “strong drug” Lithium, and forced to work. Britney also detailed that she did not have control over her body, that she was not allowed to get married or have another child and an IUD was implanted against her well.

“I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized,” Britney said “I just want my life back.”

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Following Britney Spears’ testimony, Jamie Spears’ lawyers requested an evidentiary hearing to substantiate Ms. Spears’ claims, as reported by The New York Times.

“It is critical that the Court confirm whether or not Ms. Spears’ testimony was accurate in order to determine what corrective actions, if any, need to be taken. It is also imperative for the proper functioning of conservatorship proceedings before this Court that all parties be provided a full and fair opportunity to respond to allegations and claims asserted against them.” the documents said.

The documents opposed claims that Jamie Spears had complete control over his daughter’s life, specifying that since 2019, Ms. Spears has been under the care of Jodi Montgomery. According to his lawyers, the calls for an inquiry stem from a place of concern.

“Either the allegations will be shown to be true, in which case corrective action must be taken, or they will be shown to be false, in which case the conservatorship can continue its course. It is not acceptable for Conservators or the Court to do nothing in response to Ms. Spears’ testimony.” statements from Jamie Spears’ lawyers read.