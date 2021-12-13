Iggy Azalea has blasted those who say they regret voting for Joe Biden in the US presidential election, urging them to “shut the fuck up”.

In a series of tweets, Azalea took aim at critics of Biden, claiming that it’s “disappointing” that disliking him is seen as an “edgy take”.

“I really hate to get political but can we shut the fuck up with the ‘I regret voting Biden’ commentary cause ya gonna blink and that orange will be back running for presidency,” she said, referencing former president Donald Trump.

"It's so fuckin disappointing to see y'all think it's an edgy take… we all collectively agreed that 'please just don't make it any worse' was worth a vote and in that regard it's been successful."

She continued on to compare Biden to Trump, saying: “can we please not forget how terrifying & stressful the last 4 years were for so many people because of that man.”

In other news, Azalea recently took to Twitter to demand that record labels take accountability when it comes to their artists’ mental health.

In her tweets, she proposed that labels seek to hire a psychologist to communicate with artists.

“I REALLY WISH record labels would all agree to make it mandatory to hire at least ONE psychologist per label,” she said.

“Almost EVERY artist in recent times has expressed struggling with the level of hate & pressure… sports teams do it for their athletes, why not music labels?”

In a follow-up tweet, she continued, “There’s actually only about 4 guys running the entire music business so it would be pretty easy to hold them accountable and make them implement a change across their businesses.”

