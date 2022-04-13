If you’re going to give a rare interview, you better make it notable, and that’s exactly what Playboi Carti did this week.

The rapper spoke to XXL and social media has been lapping up the numerous quotable parts. After saying that he’s naming his next album Music, Carti explained why: “I was about to name my album Music because that’s where I’m at, you know what I’m saying? Music,” he said. “Music because that’s all it is at this point.”

As for the new album’s contents, Carti had many subjects in mind to cover. “Love. Sex. Drugs. Changes in my life,” he revealed. “I’ve been rapping about going to rehab. I want to go to rehab because I think I’m bipolar. I want everybody to feel free. I want this album to make everyone feel free. I hope this album brings peace to the world, honestly.”

Carti even discussed his relationship with Iggy Azalea, the mother of his son Onyx, calling her “a great mom.” “I love her to death,” he added. “I’m single. She’s single now. But that’s one of the best mothers in the world. And that’s what you got to put in the book, you hear me? I love her to death. She is the best mother in the world.”

It was the Whole Lotta Red rapper’s comments on the LGBTQA+ community that really caused a stir on social media. After revealing that his friends call him Michael Jackson for wearing face paint, the interviewer asked Carti if he had had to grow into a place to be comfortable with that side of his personality. His answer was interesting.

“I wouldn’t give a fuck because it’s like, I love everybody. I don’t judge nobody. I have gay friends. I have trans friends, you know what I’m saying? I done dated…”

Before he could finish that thought, the interview seemingly interrupted to say, “you are accepting of everybody.” “I don’t give a damn and everyone knows that,” Carti replied.

That ellipsis after “dated” prompted many fans to speculate that the rapper was perhaps about to reveal things about his previous relationships.

