Iggy Azalea recently caused a stir after announcing she had joined OnlyFans – and it looks like she’s already making a whole lot of cash from her new gig.

Speaking on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Aussie MC opened up about her lucrative OnlyFans career and dished the most bizarre requests she’s received from fans.

Boasting that she’s already making “so much money that I won’t even say how much it is,” the ‘Fancy’ rapper didn’t hold back when it came to revealing some of the bizarre things she does for subscribers.

“Men pay me to tell them that they’re a piece of sh*t,” she explained to Andy Cohen during the chat.

“Like, they’ll send me like $600 just to send a voicemail that’s like, ‘I’d never suck your disgusting little f*cking dick. Is that even a dick? I wouldn’t even let my dog lick that dick.’ And they’re like, ‘Ahh! $200, $300!’”

Iggy’s recent foray into the popular content-sharing platform came about in January when she surprised fans by launching her OnlyFans, despite previously saying she “didn’t want to be a sex worker”.

The year-long collaboration with the popular subscription platform, called Hotter Than Hell x OnlyFans, will comprise part of the Aussie rapper’s wider marketing campaign for her fourth album, Hotter Than Hell.

The multimedia project will feature music, illustration, poetry, photography and video for artistic yet “unapologetically hot” content, along with with snippets from her forthcoming album.

“I’ve been working on Hotter Than Hell for six months already and I’m full of excitement and nervous anticipation to begin revealing it to the world, layer by layer,” Iggy said in a statement at the time. “Admittedly, I never knew OnlyFans was a place where I could be creative, so I didn’t expect to be collaborating with them on my biggest project to date.”

