Iggy Azalea is making it crystal clear: she and Playboi Carti are not in touch.

The Aussie rapper recently revealed during a Twitch livestream with streamer Amouranth that Carti’s been MIA for over six months. And as far as his highly anticipated album I Am Music? Fans are starting to feel just as ghosted.

“Someone’s saying tell Playboi Carti to drop,” Azalea said in a clip circulating on social media. “I don’t speak to him, my love. We haven’t heard from that man in over like six months. We don’t know where he is. Have no idea, have no association.”

And for the fans asking her to nudge Carti about his new music, she had a simple response: “You have to tell somebody that that speaks to wherever he is. We don’t know or care.”

A fan asked Iggy Azalea to tell Playboi Carti to drop the album 😬 "We haven't heard from that man in over 6 months, we don't know where he is… We don't know or care." pic.twitter.com/67W0ayNpRm — Kurrco (@Kurrco) January 14, 2025

Azalea’s remarks about Carti come amid a long saga of delays surrounding his album I Am Music. Initially slated for 2024, the album remains unreleased, and fans are not amused.

Social media has been flooded with jokes, memes, and even petitions over the endless wait. One fan summed up the mood on Reddit, saying, “Carti has officially not dropped I AM MUSIC in 2024.”

Adding fuel to the fire, Carti recently previewed new tracks at Rolling Loud Miami and teased potential collaborations with artists like The Weeknd and Travis Scott. However, even his own producer, Mike Dean, seems exasperated, urging fans to “be patient. Carti will drop when he’s finished.”

Azalea, meanwhile, isn’t holding her breath for any Carti-related updates—musical or otherwise. She’s been vocal about raising their four-year-old son, Onyx, as a single parent. “I’m very much a single mother, I’m very much the only parent,” said Azalea at the time. “No disrespect, but I am not co-parenting, really. That’s just the reality of it. It’s 24/7.”

With Carti fans and Azalea both waiting indefinitely, the big question remains: which will arrive first—I Am Music or a text from Carti? At this rate, it’s anyone’s guess.