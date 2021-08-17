Australian MC Iggy Azalea has demanded that record labels take accountability when it comes to their artists’ mental health.

Taking to Twitter to voice her thoughts, Iggy proposed that labels seek to hire a psychologist to communicate with artists.

“I REALLY WISH record labels would all agree to make it mandatory to hire at least ONE psychologist per label,” Iggy tweeted.

psychologist per label. Almost EVERY artist in recent times has expressed struggling with the level of hate & pressure. Sports teams do it for their athletes, why not music labels? — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) August 16, 2021

“Almost EVERY artist in recent times has expressed struggling with the level of hate & pressure,” Iggy added.

“Sports teams do it for their athletes, why not music labels?”

In a follow-up tweet, Iggy continued, “There’s actually only about 4 guys running the entire music business so it would be pretty easy to hold them accountable and make them implement a change across their businesses.”

Azalea went on to point out Chief Executive Officer of Universal Music Group, Lucian Grainge, and CEO of Sony Music Entertainment, Rob Stringer.

“Between these two guys that’s literally like 85% coverage across the labels,” she claimed. “See what I’m saying? It’s not hard to actually do this.”

The furious rant comes following the ‘Fancy’ hitmaker saying she would no longer be posting pictures of her one-year-old son, Onyx.

“I’ve decided I won’t be posting about onyx or sharing images online anymore. Y’all not about to be out here playing with my baby on my watch, nope!”

She then shared a snap of her son wearing a dinosaur onesie alongside a rude comment on Twitter.

“Imagine being so miserable that you bully a one-year-old child for picking his own outfit,” she wrote about the remark.

“Y’all so corny and bored and it’s really a damn shame.”

She added, “I don’t play about my baby. At ALLLLLLL.”

Iggy’s comments come following Lizzo breaking down on Instagram Live after receiving a slew of hate by trolls online, after which Cardi B came to her defence.

“When you stand up for yourself they claim you’re problematic & sensitive. When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this,” said Cardi.

“Whether you skinny, big, plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you. Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table.”

