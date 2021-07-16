Iggy Azalea has revealed that her latest album could be her last for a while as she goes on to focus on other creative endeavours.

Following the release of End of an Era next month, Iggy explained that she now felt it was time to make a move towards other projects.

“End of an Era is so special to me because after I drop my album next month [I am] going to take a few years to focus on other creative projects and things I’m feeling passionate and inspired by, beyond music,” she wrote via Twitter on Thursday.

“I’m excited for you guys to see different sides to me in the future,” she added.

“Shifting my energy and focus to what I’m most excited about is what is right for me and I hope you’ll continue to support whatever creative projects I’m out here doing!”

“I really love this album and I just want my fans to enjoy this with me. I hope I see so many of you on tour!” she concluded her social media announcement.

— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 15, 2021

The news comes following Iggy teasing fans as to what to expect from the rapper’s second record.

“It made me really think back on the last decade of my life & I just wanted to take all the s**t I’ve loved and make a time capsule of it,” she posted on March 20.

While fans of the Mullumbimby-born MC are eagerly awaiting the new tracks, much of the excitement was marred amid backlash after people claimed that Iggy was ‘blackfishing’ – the term for when a white woman pretends to be black by using makeup and fashion – in the video for her latest single ‘I Am The Stripclub’.

The Aussie hip hop star was flooded with criticism over her darker complexion and hair in the clip after online fashion retailer Boohoo shared a photo of the star wearing one of their dresses in the video, saying that the rapper was “serving”.

One Twitter user retorted, “Serving what? Appropriation and brownface?”

Azalea later hit back at the claims while slamming the blackfishing accusations as being “ridiculous and baseless”.

“I can’t care about something that ridiculous and baseless,” Iggy wrote on Twitter earlier this month.

“I’m wearing a shade 6 in Armani foundation, it’s the same shade I’ve worn for the last 3 years. It’s the same shade in every music video since ‘Sally Walker’. Suddenly I wear a black wig in a club scene & it’s an issue.”

In another response to a fan in which she linked the foundation shade she wore, she added: “This is the colour I wear, it’s on the arm colour of a tan white person. I’m not wearing crazy dark makeup at ALL.

“Everyone in the club scene looks darker, it’s a club scene!”

“I’m sick of ppl trying to twist my words or make shit a problem when all I’ve done is try a hair colour.”

Iggy continued: “…maybe the internet could watch my music video and see for themselves instead of tryna dog me because a random page I have nothing to do with posted an edit?”

“Leave me be, I don’t bother anyone, ppl stay tryna create shit outta nothing online. Just BORED.”

The ‘Fancy’ hitmaker ended the rant with a message to both her fans and haters: “Thankyou for dedicating your day to me & helping me promote, I love you! ”

