Most people become fans of the Foo Fighters almost immediately, but it took Iggy Pop a little longer to get there.

In a new interview with Audacy (listen below), the ageless rocker revealed his thoughts on the band while discussing the late Taylor Hawkins, who appears on Iggy’s forthcoming album Every Loser.

“It’s an unbelievable energy that this guy has,” he said about Hawkins. “He also played me in a film. He was me in the CBGB movie, and a poster was his abs as my abs. He plays on two tracks (on the album), and he made those come alive.”

The movie in question came out in 2013 and detailed the history of the legendary New York City music venue. Alan Rickman as club owner Hilly Kristal and were two of the other standout casting choices Malin Åkerman as Debbie Harry alongside Hawkins as Iggy.

Iggy recalled that he first met the late Foos drummer in 2015 when he opened for the band at Milton Keynes Bowl in England.

“I never really understood fully what they did, and then I stood there on the side stage and listened to that thing and listened to what (Hawkins) was playing and it was otherworldly,” Iggy said.

“It was advanced and powerful and relentless, and highly detailed all at the same time. He was a really intense guy, and had a lot of energy – like a puppy that was too big,” he added.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

You’ll be able to hear Hawkins’ contributions to Iggy’s new album soon: Every Loser is scheduled for release on January 6th 2023 and can be pre-saved here.

It’s the follow-up to 2019’s Free, which was a top 40 hit in Germany and the U.K.. Every Loser contains lead single ‘Frenzy’, while the likes of the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith and Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan also appear on the album alongside Iggy Pop and Hawkins.

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.