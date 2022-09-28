Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett has absolutely no time for cruel conspiracy theories about the death of the band’s late drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Hawkins passed away in March at the age of 50, leaving his bandmates and the wider music world shattered by the tragic loss.

While beautiful tributes poured in from many, some fans were more unsavoury in discussing and dissecting the musician’s death, with the bulk of them being COVID-19 conspiracy theorists.

“Taylor was this big character and he meant a lot to millions of people so I get that fascination with [his death], but so much of what I’ve seen out there is so completely wrong,” Shiflett said on The Plug W/ Justin Jay (as per NME).

“There’s people out there saying shit like Dave (Grohl) killed Taylor by making him get the COVID vaccine. You’re going to turn it into that? Fuck you. I try not to pay attention to it but it does make you angry because that shit is just disrespectful.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Shiflett hinted at the possibility of new music coming from the band in the future. The future of Foo Fighters has felt uncertain since Hawkins’ passing.

“Most people that I’ve encountered have been respectful about it or try to avoid it,” he insisted. “It probably will be [more of a thing] when we ever get around to putting out another Foo Fighters record and go back into the promo boogie woogie.

"I remember that when I joined Foo Fighters, it was 1999 so it was a while after Kurt Cobain had died, but I would watch interviewers twist themselves in knots trying to ask Dave (Grohl) about it but not ask. I would think it would turn into that kinda thing."