Illy is hitting the road in style, dropping a deluxe edition of his ARIA No. 1 album Good Life just hours before kicking off his headline metro tour in Melbourne.

The multi-platinum, genre-blurring rapper is giving fans even more to vibe with as he returns to the stage.

The expanded edition features his 2023 standalone single “Hopeless” featuring Indiana Massara, a brand-new cut titled “Free Hand”, as well as acoustic takes on fan favourites “Kids” and the album’s title track.

The physical CD edition also launches today, something Illy—real name Al Murray—says still carries meaning for him, even in the streaming age.

“I’m so stoked to finally have Good Life in physical form,” he shares. “It’s a small thing, probably doesn’t mean as much in 2025, but to me, being able to hold the sum of a few years of blood, sweat and tears in your hands at the end of the creative process is so sick. Getting to add a few tracks is just icing on the cake.”

From the outset, Good Life was one of Illy’s most ambitious records to date. Speaking to Rolling Stone AU/NZ last year, he opened up about the deeply personal themes behind the album. “The idea of the ‘Good Life’ became something I was chasing. It’s not money or things, it’s clarity, contentment, peace,” he said. “Some of this album is about chasing that. Some of it is about failing to find it.”

The original Good Life release featured collaborations with a stacked list of contributors, including Tones And I, Sofia Reyes, Hevenshe (Jenna McDougall), Johnny Took of DMA’S, Xavier Dunn, Kuren, and Jungleboi—highlighting Illy’s continued evolution across genre lines.

“The collaborations on this album were some of the most rewarding of my career,” he previously said. “Working with people who don’t come from a traditional hip hop background allowed me to explore different sides of my songwriting. It pushed me creatively.”

Illy’s ‘Good Life Australian Tour’ begins tonight at 170 Russell in Melbourne, before heading to Brisbane’s Princess Theatre on April 11th, Sydney’s Factory Theatre on April 12th, and wrapping up at The Gov in Adelaide on April 19th.

The run follows a standalone 25-date regional tour that saw the artist reconnect with audiences in towns across the country in late 2023. More ‘Good Life’ regional dates have been hinted at in the coming weeks.

Known for blurring the lines between hip hop, pop, and everything in between, Illy has remained one of the most consistent voices in Australian music across six studio albums.

Since his ARIA-winning breakout with Cinematic, Illy has gone from strength to strength, with chart-toppers like Two Degrees and The Space Between spawning multi-platinum singles including “Papercuts” with Vera Blue and “Catch 22” featuring Anne-Marie.

Illy’s reputation as a dynamic live performer is equally hard-earned—he’s graced festival stages from Splendour In The Grass to Spilt Milk, and in 2023, his “Ausmusic Medley” landed in the Top 20 of triple j’s Hottest 100 of Like A Version.

Now, as he hits the road again with new music in tow, Illy says the connection with fans remains at the core of everything he does. “I have to shout out the people who support my music,” he says. “I can’t wait to see you on tour and play the new music for you!”

Final tickets for the ‘Good Life Australian Tour’ are on sale now.

Good Life (Deluxe) is out now via Warner Music Australia.