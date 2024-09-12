Illy is kicking off a new chapter with his album Good Life, dropping this October, and he’s hitting the road for a headline tour right after.

The ARIA Award-winning artist is on his seventh studio album, and it seems like he’s all about staying positive and bouncing back from life’s ups and downs. With fourteen tracks, including the recent single “Stubborn,” Illy has teamed up with producers Xavier Dunn and Kuren, saying this is his most polished work to date.

“I’ll get to the point – Good Life is coming from the most fully formed Illy, the artist, to date,” Illy says. “Some of the most intense moments and emotions of my life, good and bad, happened while making this album. How can I not love every single song on it?!

“I fought for each of them, sometimes for years, sometimes when outvoted, and sometimes with myself, all over the world, with the help of a lot of great people. It’s so fitting that after all that time, heart and soul, I’m left with Good Life as a reminder of it.”

Ahead of the album’s official release on Friday, October 25th, he’s shared the title track, “Good Life.” Co-written and produced by Johnny Took from DMA’S, got Illy’s smooth vocals over bright hip-hop meets pop melodies.

“The saying ‘The good life’ paints a picture of easy streets, white picket fences and blue skies,” says Illy. “F*ck that. The real ‘good life’ is in belief – knowing who you are, taking your lumps and hard times, pushing forward, proving people (sometimes yourself) wrong, and seeing it through. The last few years have battered me, I can’t lie. But Australia has given me a lot, and this is a love song to Australia, Australian hip-hop and rock and roll, and the deeply Australian ‘never say die’ spirit that got me through”.

Illy is also hitting the road for the ‘Good Life Australian Tour’ this November. The tour kicks off in Sydney at The Metro Theatre on November 8th, then moves to Brisbane’s Princess Theatre on November 9th, Melbourne’s 170 Russell on November 15th, and wraps up in Adelaide at The Gov on November 21st. Tickets are on sale now at illyal.com/tour. This comes after his extensive 25-date regional tour across Australia late last year.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“I can’t wait to be back on stages playing Good Life. Seriously, cannot,” Illy says. “The entirety of the album process was spent with “how does it make sense live?” at the front of mind. The new songs work so well with the classics, and we are going to leave everything out on stage”.

As for his previous work, Illy’s 2013 album Cinematic earned him his third ARIA nomination and featured the 3x platinum single “Tightrope.” His 2016 follow-up, Two Degrees, topped the ARIA charts with multi-platinum tracks like “Papercuts” featuring Vera Blue and “Catch 22″ featuring Anne-Marie. His 2021 album The Space Between also reached #1, with the lead single “Then What” achieving 2x ARIA platinum.

Illy’s “Good Life” is out now. Pre-save/pre-order Good Life (album) out October 25th here.

Illy 2025 Australian Tour

Tickets are on sale now at illyal.com/tour

Friday, November 8th

The Metro Theatre, Sydney

Saturday, November 9th

Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Friday, November 15th

170 Russell, Melbourne

Thursday, November 21st

The Gov, Adelaide