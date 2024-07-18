Multi-platinum and ARIA award-winning artist Illy is back with a vengeance, dropping his latest single “Stubborn” via Warner Music Australia.

The track marks the first taste of new music from the genre-defying Aussie in 2024, and it’s a rebellious anthem that encourages listeners to embrace life’s chaos.

Produced by Cam Bluff, known for his work with Hilltop Hoods and Amy Shark, “Stubborn” is a middle finger to the constant pressure of self-improvement and the never-ending stream of opinions we’re bombarded with daily.

“In these times where everyone is in a constant state of ‘working on themselves’, and the incessant hum of the entire world is kept inches from our junk at all times, songs that say ‘f**k all that, we don’t care’, and celebrate ignoring the opinions, hot takes and judgement of others, are important, even when that’s all they’re saying,” Illy explained.

“Stubborn is cut from that cloth. Don’t overthink everything, enjoy this beautiful life and the mistakes we will inevitably make as we live it, cause why not.”

The new track follows Illy’s 2023 single “Hopeless,” featuring Los Angeles-based singer, actress, and model Indiana Massara, and his massive 25-date regional tour across Australia.

“”Hopeless” is a song about trying, and failing, to shake off someone you know maybe isn’t good for you, but that you love anyway,” Illy explains. “It’s big and loud and the chorus sounds like the feeling of finally admitting that, yes, you’re hopeless with this person, but you’re also completely ok with that,” Illy explained upon the song’s release.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“I held “Hopeless” off my last album because I loved it, and knew when it dropped I needed to be playing it live straight away. And now that we’re here, the wait was so worth it. It’s good to be back.” he added.

Illy first gained attention with his 2013 album Cinematic, which earned him an ARIA nomination and featured the triple-platinum single “Tightrope.”

His 2016 follow-up, Two Degrees, topped the ARIA charts and included the multi-platinum hits “Papercuts” featuring Vera Blue and “Catch 22” featuring Anne-Marie. His 2021 album, The Space Between, also hit number one on the ARIA charts, with the lead single “Then What” achieving double platinum status.

Illy has also graced the stages of major festivals across the country, such as Falls Festival, Splendour In The Grass, Snow Machine, and Spilt Milk.

You can listen to “Stubborn” by Illy below.