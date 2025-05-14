Illy has announced ‘The Good-er Life Regional Tour’, taking his show across regional Australia from August through November.
Following the success of his #1 ARIA album The Good Life, the Melbourne artist is hitting the road for one of his biggest regional runs yet—bringing his signature mix of hip-hop and pop to fans outside the major cities.
The tour will feature tracks from The Good Life as well as crowd favourites from earlier in his career.
“Finally getting to do the Good Life tour was, no shit, life affirming,” Illy says. “I loved every second of it, whether it was playing the new album, the big bangers, or meeting people after. I even loved the hungover flights the next morning (maybe not as much). So now that we’ve got a taste for it, I am READY and counting down the days til the Good-er Life tour starts. We’re the most locked in we’ve been in years on stage, and when we’re in this mode, no one does it better. Get involved, see you there. Cant wait”
The 27-date run kicks off on Friday, August 1st at UC Hub in Canberra, with shows across ACT, NSW, TAS, QLD, WA and VIC. Tickets are on sale now here.
Love Music?
Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.
Illy 2025 The Good-er Life Regional Tour
Tickets are on sale now here
Friday, August 1st
UC Hub, Canberra, ACT
Saturday, August 2nd
The Station, Jindabyne, NSW
Friday, August 8th
Finnians Irish Tavern, Port Macquarie, NSW
Saturday, August 9th
Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour, NSW
Thursday, August 14th
Long Jetty Hotel, Central Coast, NSW
Friday, August 15th
King Street Bandroom, Newcastle, NSW
Saturday, August 16th
UOW Unibar, Wollongong, NSW
Sunday, August 17th
Smokey Dans, Tomakin, NSW
Friday, August 22nd
Altar, Hobart, TAS
Saturday, August 23rd
Forth Pub, Devonport, TAS
Friday, September 19th
Mieplace Niteclub, Gladstone, QLD
Saturday, September 20th
McGuires Hotel, Mackay, QLD
Thursday, September 25th
Bar1, Hillarys, WA
Friday, September 26th
Port Beach Garden Bar, Fremantle, WA
Saturday, September 27th
Prince of Wales, Bunbury, WA
Thursday, October 2nd
Edge Hill Tavern, Cairns, QLD
Friday, October 3rd
Dalrymple Hotel, Townsville, QLD
Saturday, October 4th
Boom, Airlie Beach, QLD
Thursday, October 9th
Cleveland Sands Hotel, Redlands, QLD
Friday, October 10th
Burleigh Town Hotel, Burleigh Heads, QLD
Saturday, October 11th
Solbar, Maroochydore, QLD
Friday, October 17th
Torquay Hotel, Torquay, VIC
Saturday, October 18th
Whalers Hotel, Warrnambool, VIC
Friday, October 24th
Beer Deluxe, Albury, VIC
Saturday, October 25th
Pier Bandroom, Frankston, VIC
Friday, October 31st
All Seasons (Conservatory Room), Bendigo, VIC
Saturday, November 1st
The Setts, Mildura, VIC