Illy has announced ‘The Good-er Life Regional Tour’, taking his show across regional Australia from August through November.

Following the success of his #1 ARIA album The Good Life, the Melbourne artist is hitting the road for one of his biggest regional runs yet—bringing his signature mix of hip-hop and pop to fans outside the major cities.

The tour will feature tracks from The Good Life as well as crowd favourites from earlier in his career.

“Finally getting to do the Good Life tour was, no shit, life affirming,” Illy says. “I loved every second of it, whether it was playing the new album, the big bangers, or meeting people after. I even loved the hungover flights the next morning (maybe not as much). So now that we’ve got a taste for it, I am READY and counting down the days til the Good-er Life tour starts. We’re the most locked in we’ve been in years on stage, and when we’re in this mode, no one does it better. Get involved, see you there. Cant wait”

The 27-date run kicks off on Friday, August 1st at UC Hub in Canberra, with shows across ACT, NSW, TAS, QLD, WA and VIC. Tickets are on sale now here.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Illy 2025 The Good-er Life Regional Tour

Tickets are on sale now here

Friday, August 1st

UC Hub, Canberra, ACT

Saturday, August 2nd

The Station, Jindabyne, NSW

Friday, August 8th

Finnians Irish Tavern, Port Macquarie, NSW

Saturday, August 9th

Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour, NSW

Thursday, August 14th

Long Jetty Hotel, Central Coast, NSW

Friday, August 15th

King Street Bandroom, Newcastle, NSW

Saturday, August 16th

UOW Unibar, Wollongong, NSW

Sunday, August 17th

Smokey Dans, Tomakin, NSW

Friday, August 22nd

Altar, Hobart, TAS

Saturday, August 23rd

Forth Pub, Devonport, TAS

Friday, September 19th

Mieplace Niteclub, Gladstone, QLD

Saturday, September 20th

McGuires Hotel, Mackay, QLD

Thursday, September 25th

Bar1, Hillarys, WA

Friday, September 26th

Port Beach Garden Bar, Fremantle, WA

Saturday, September 27th

Prince of Wales, Bunbury, WA

Thursday, October 2nd

Edge Hill Tavern, Cairns, QLD

Friday, October 3rd

Dalrymple Hotel, Townsville, QLD

Saturday, October 4th

Boom, Airlie Beach, QLD

Thursday, October 9th

Cleveland Sands Hotel, Redlands, QLD

Friday, October 10th

Burleigh Town Hotel, Burleigh Heads, QLD

Saturday, October 11th

Solbar, Maroochydore, QLD

Friday, October 17th

Torquay Hotel, Torquay, VIC

Saturday, October 18th

Whalers Hotel, Warrnambool, VIC

Friday, October 24th

Beer Deluxe, Albury, VIC

Saturday, October 25th

Pier Bandroom, Frankston, VIC

Friday, October 31st

All Seasons (Conservatory Room), Bendigo, VIC

Saturday, November 1st

The Setts, Mildura, VIC