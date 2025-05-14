Illy has announced ‘The Good-er Life Regional Tour’, taking his show across regional Australia from August through November.

Following the success of his  #1 ARIA album The Good Life, the Melbourne artist is hitting the road for one of his biggest regional runs yet—bringing his signature mix of hip-hop and pop to fans outside the major cities.

The tour will feature tracks from The Good Life as well as crowd favourites from earlier in his career.

“Finally getting to do the Good Life tour was, no shit, life affirming,” Illy says. “I loved every second of it, whether it was playing the new album, the big bangers, or meeting people after. I even loved the hungover flights the next morning (maybe not as much). So now that we’ve got a taste for it, I am READY and counting down the days til the Good-er Life tour starts. We’re the most locked in we’ve been in years on stage, and when we’re in this mode, no one does it better. Get involved, see you there. Cant wait”

The 27-date run kicks off on Friday, August 1st at UC Hub in Canberra, with shows across ACT, NSW, TAS, QLD, WA and VIC. Tickets are on sale now here.

Illy 2025 The Good-er Life Regional Tour

Friday, August 1st
UC Hub, Canberra, ACT

Saturday, August 2nd
The Station, Jindabyne, NSW

Friday, August 8th
Finnians Irish Tavern, Port Macquarie, NSW

Saturday, August 9th
Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour, NSW

Thursday, August 14th
Long Jetty Hotel, Central Coast, NSW

Friday, August 15th
King Street Bandroom, Newcastle, NSW

Saturday, August 16th
UOW Unibar, Wollongong, NSW

Sunday, August 17th
Smokey Dans, Tomakin, NSW

Friday, August 22nd
Altar, Hobart, TAS

Saturday, August 23rd
Forth Pub, Devonport, TAS

Friday, September 19th
Mieplace Niteclub, Gladstone, QLD

Saturday, September 20th
McGuires Hotel, Mackay, QLD

Thursday, September 25th
Bar1, Hillarys, WA

Friday, September 26th
Port Beach Garden Bar, Fremantle, WA

Saturday, September 27th
Prince of Wales, Bunbury, WA

Thursday, October 2nd
Edge Hill Tavern, Cairns, QLD

Friday, October 3rd
Dalrymple Hotel, Townsville, QLD

Saturday, October 4th
Boom, Airlie Beach, QLD

Thursday, October 9th
Cleveland Sands Hotel, Redlands, QLD

Friday, October 10th
Burleigh Town Hotel, Burleigh Heads, QLD

Saturday, October 11th
Solbar, Maroochydore, QLD

Friday, October 17th
Torquay Hotel, Torquay, VIC

Saturday, October 18th
Whalers Hotel, Warrnambool, VIC

Friday, October 24th
Beer Deluxe, Albury, VIC

Saturday, October 25th
Pier Bandroom, Frankston, VIC

Friday, October 31st
All Seasons (Conservatory Room), Bendigo, VIC

Saturday, November 1st
The Setts, Mildura, VIC

