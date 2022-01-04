After three members of IMFACT announced the end of their contracts with their agency, the K-pop is now set to leave Star Empire.

K-pop group IMFACT have announced that they will be parting ways with their agency Star Empire. The news comes after three members – Jeup, Sang, and Ungjae – announced yesterday that their contracts with Star Empire had ended, and that they would be leaving the agency.

Few hours later, a statement from the agency clarified that along with the three, Jian and Taeho would also be leaving.

Jeup, Sang, and Ungjae wrote personal statements to the group’s fans on their Instagram accounts.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all staff members of the company and CEO Shin Joo Hak, who have cared for me since I was the young age of 16. And please continue to support and pay attention to the activities of not only me but all the five members.” said Ungjae, as translated by Soompi.

His sentiments were echoed in Sang’s statement, who said: “I will continue to care for and cherish the name of ‘IMFACT’ in the future.”

“In the future, I’m going to live my own life bravely and well. I ask you to cheer not for just me but the other members as well.” he added.

Jeup, who is currently serving in the military, also thanked the company before adding: “I cannot say for certain what I will do in the future yet.”

IMFACT debuted in 2016 with their single album Lollipop. The group is known for their tracks ‘Feel So Good’ and ‘In The Club.’

