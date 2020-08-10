Hot off the release of their fifth album Kaliyuga, In Hearts Wake have announced they’ll be celebrating with a livestream ticketed event this Thursday.

Posting to Instagram, the Aussie rockers wrote: “We’re playing a KALIYUGA livestream this Thursday @ 8pm AEST!!”

“Release week is always a special moment we always try to share with our fans, and we aren’t going to let the-virus-that-shall-not-be-named stop us! Our livestream in Northern NSW will showcase new tracks from ‘Kaliyuga’ as well as fan favourites, plus a few surprises – let’s just hope it’s not a full moon or we could have Hellbringer 2.0 on our hands!” they continued.

“Let us know what tracks you’d like to hear.”

Speaking to Hysteria earlier this month about the highly-anticipated album, bassist and vocalist Kyle Erich said the group were “super excited” to get their new tracks out.

“Honestly, we just had a bit of a fire in us going into the record. We had a lot of time off after recording Ark, we haven’t written any music for almost two years. And I think, honestly, we really needed that reset to know what we wanted to create again. And when we did get back in the studio, it felt like we were recording Divination again. We were all just super excited to be there, super excited to put something out.” says Erich.

“We had a lot of really big ideas going into Ark and I think that we kind of, we didn’t not do them, but we didn’t do them to the extent that we wanted to by the time we finished the album …And this record, every song had a big idea attached to it, whether that be an instrument like a didgeridoo or, you know, even just a lyric that we could base the entire track around,” he added.

“So basically, we weren’t going in thinking every song has this genre attached to it or something like that. It was more idea-based writing, and I think that has led to a really diverse record.”

If you’re keen to catch In Hearts Wake as they virtually showcase their latest tunes, the show will take place on Thursday, August 13 at 8 pm AEST. You can purchase a ticket here.

Check out ‘Worldwide Suicide’ by In Hearts Wake: