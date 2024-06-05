Australian metalcore band In Hearts Wake have shared their new single, the curiously titled “Orphan (lᴉʌǝp ǝɥʇ)”.

The hard-hitting track exemplifies the band’s signature blend of intense music and thought-provoking lyrics. “Orphan (lᴉʌǝp ǝɥʇ)” is part of their upcoming sixth studio album Incarnation, scheduled for release on July 12th.

The track delves into themes of systemic failure, eco-grief, and the existential dread of living in a rapidly evolving yet seemingly regressive technological landscape. Its visceral energy is captured through aggressive drumming, corrosive guitar riffs, and guttural vocals, forming a sound that is both brutal and deeply emotive.

“‘Orphan’ is the fear, fury and frustration whilst watching the systemic serpent eat its own tail. Writhing in the shadows of the human psyche and psychotic in nature. Stuck in my mind. Like and subscribe. Eating everything inside,” the band explain.

“Eco-grief induced anxiety. The rapid rise of tech, mono crops and mass production. All in the name of growth and profit. Is it evolution or de-evolution? Who’s to say. Orphaned into a world that cannot raise us, we often feel like victims of ancestral fate… and yet somehow we chose this.”

In Hearts Wake announced the amicable departure of bassist and vocalist Kyle Erich earlier this year, with Erich choosing to dedicate more time to his family and other pursuits.

“It’s hard to put into words how impactful and fulfilling my journey with In Hearts Wake has been,” Erich said at the time. “I honestly feel so lucky to have been a part of In Hearts Wake and everything it has become over the years. The places we’ve been, the bands/people who have supported us and all the incredible moments that I’ll never forget.

“To be honest, I never really thought that music could bring so much joy to my life and I owe so much to my brothers in the band for seeing something in me that I didn’t even know I had.”

In Hearts Wake’s upcoming Australian tour this September will be Erich’s last with In Hearts Wake, giving him the proper opportunity to say goodbye to the band’s devoted fans.

In Hearts Wake’s “Orphan (lᴉʌǝp ǝɥʇ)” is out now. Incarnation is out July 12th.