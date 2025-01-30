In Hearts Wake have reminisced about touring with Slipknot ahead of Knotfest 2025.

In a new Rolling Stone AU/NZ interview, the metalcore band’s frontman Jake Taylor recalled supporting Slipknot and Lamb of God on their 2016 Australia tour, which remains one of his best touring memories.

“It was next level – security clearances, metal detectors, massive stage setups – it’s like a theatre production, or a circus, every night,” he said. “And then you’ve got Slipknot members watching your set from side stage. It was insane.”

Taylor revealed his excitement about the upcoming Knotfest. “It’s incredible to play at Slipknot’s actual festival. It feels like being part of something much bigger than just a tour.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Taylor had high praise for Polaris, another band In Hearts Wake have toured with in the past.

“It’s crazy to think they opened our tour in 2017, and now they’re headlining everywhere,” Taylor he said. “They’ve grown so much. Seeing them at Knotfest feels like watching old friends thrive.”

Before Knotfest, In Hearts Wake are touring regional Australia in support of their sixth studio album, Incarnation. The regional jaunt, which will take them from Far North Queensland to Tasmania, will allow them to connect with parts of Australia they hold dear.

“We live in a regional community ourselves,” Taylor told Rolling Stone AU/NZ. “We understand what it is to receive a show and how much appreciation is involved. Regional towns have this grit and essence; they’re really the heart of the country.”

According to Taylor, his appreciation for regional Australia stems from his background. “My teenhood was just bands stopping in at our spot and how grateful we were. It’s shaped who we are as a band,” he said.

Taylor also told Rolling Stone AU/NZ about their commitment to sustainability. “It’s not something we advertise anymore, but all of our merchandise now is organic cotton or recycled materials,” he explained. “We log all our petrol receipts, accommodations, and venues with a carbon consultant. At the end of the year, we offset 150% of our carbon footprint and plant a tree for every ticket sold.”

Find In Hearts Wake’s tour dates here.