Knotfest Australia is cranking up the chaos for 2025, and the mayhem won’t just be confined to the festival grounds.

Alongside the main events, a stacked lineup of sideshows has been announced, giving fans across the country a chance to experience the raw energy of some of the festival’s most iconic acts in intimate venues.

Slipknot leads the charge, bringing their ferocious live presence to Adelaide for a sold-out show and Auckland on March 11th. With a setlist spanning fan favourites like “Duality” and “Psychosocial” alongside tracks from their ARIA chart-topping album The End, So Far, these performances promise to be as intense and unrelenting as ever. For fans of masked mayhem, it’s a chance to experience the kings of chaos up close.

A Day To Remember is set to make their triumphant return to Australia for the first time since 2019, taking over Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on March 3rd. Known for their genre-defying mix of metalcore, pop-punk, and post-hardcore, the Florida quartet will be joined by Australian heavyweights Thornhill and Ocean Grove, ensuring an unforgettable night of high-energy anthems and crushing breakdowns.

BABYMETAL brings their unique blend of J-pop and heavy metal wizardry to Brisbane and Sydney on March 4th and 6th. With a reputation for kaleidoscopic live shows that leave audiences spellbound, the kawaii metal pioneers will be joined by Diamond Construct and Future Static, guaranteeing a lineup as eclectic as it is electrifying.

Slaughter to Prevail, the Russian deathcore juggernauts led by the formidable Alex Terrible, are set to obliterate the Northcote Theatre in Melbourne on February 27th. Known for their unrelenting brutality and signature guttural growls, their live shows are a masterclass in sheer sonic destruction.

Making their long-awaited Australian debut, symphonic rock legends Within Temptation will bring their powerful and immersive live show to Brisbane on March 3rd and Melbourne on March 6th. After more than 20 years of captivating audiences worldwide, their arrival on Australian shores is a moment fans have been eagerly anticipating.

Enter Shikari returns with a series of intimate shows from March 3rd to 6th, bringing their mix of rock, electronica, and drum and bass to smaller venues for an up-close experience. Fresh off their latest album A Kiss for the Whole World, the British rockers are ready to deliver a dose of adrenaline-fueled anthems.

Hatebreed, celebrating the 20th anniversary of their seminal album Perseverance, will tear through Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney from March 4th to 7th. Known for their raw energy and empowering live performances, the hardcore icons are set to deliver a blistering set that fans won’t want to miss.

Vended, the rising stars of nü-metal, are ready to bring their fiery intensity to Brisbane and Melbourne on March 5th and 6th. With their debut album making waves and their live shows earning praise for their raw aggression, this is a band on a mission to dominate.

San Francisco’s Sunami, known for their riotous hardcore energy, will unleash chaos in Melbourne and Sydney on March 4th and 5th. Their down-tuned riffs and no-holds-barred performances have made them leaders in the hardcore scene. For those seeking a different kind of entertainment, metal-loving comedian Luke Severeid will perform in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney, delivering a hilarious blend of insight and absurdity.

Tickets for these sideshows are expected to sell fast. Presales kick off on January 24th, with general sales opening on January 28th at 10am local time. For dates, venues, and ticketing info, visit knotfest.com/australia.

KNOTFEST AUSTRALIA 2025 LINEUP:

Slipknot

A Day To Remember

BABYMETAL, Slaughter To Prevail, Polaris

Within Temptation, Enter Shikari, Hatebreed

In Hearts Wake, HEALTH, Miss May I, Vended, Sunami

DATES AND VENUES:

Friday 28 February 2025 – Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne

Sunday 2 March 2025 – Brisbane Showground, Brisbane

Saturday 8 March 2025 – Centennial Park, Sydney

Tickets on sale from Knotfest.com/Australia

