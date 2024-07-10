Australian metalcore band In Hearts Wake have released “The Flood (ǝɔᴉʇsnɾ)”, featuring Parkway Drive‘s Winston McCall.

The single, influenced by the devastating 2022 floods in Northern NSW, combines intense emotions with In Hearts Wake’s signature sound. The track not only showcases their musical evolution but also highlights their deep connection to their roots and the environmental challenges their community faces.

“’The Flood’. Where to start,” says the band’s vocalist Jake Taylor. “It was February 2022 and torrential rains hit our home region in Northern Rivers NSW. Entire towns swallowed two stories underwater. Homes and lives were lost. The floods were biblical. My step-dad narrowly escaped out of a second story window by jumping onto a floating mattress.”

“In the weeks that followed, I was out in Lismore NSW delivering emergency supplies with the rest of the band and I bumped into Winston who was helping out on a food run. We couldn’t believe the destruction we were seeing, and yet at the same time, the resilience and strength of the people. 12 years since Winston’s last feature on Divination and it felt right to reconnect and collaborate on such an important event that happened to our community.”

McCall previously provided guest vocals on In Hearts Wake’s 2012 track “Departure (Death)”, which featured on the band’s album Divination.

In Hearts Wake’s new single follows “Orphan (lᴉʌǝp ǝɥʇ)”, which explored themes of systemic failure, eco-grief, and the existential dread of living in a rapidly evolving yet seemingly regressive technological landscape.

Both singles feature on the band’s forthcoming album Incarnation, set for release on July 12th.

Incarnation promises a rich tapestry of metalcore sounds, featuring several guest artists including Kaito Nagai of Paledusk, Chad Ruhlig of For the Fallen Dreams, David Gunn of King 810, Alfonso Civile of Heartsick, and Garret Rapp of The Color Morale.

In Hearts Wake are set to embark on a national tour across Australia this September to celebrated their new album. The tour will also serve as a farewell to long-time bassist and vocalist Kyle Erich, adding an emotional layer to the performances (more information here).

In Hearts Wake’s “The Flood (ǝɔᴉʇsnɾ)” is out now. Incarnation is out July 12th (pre-save/pre-order here).