We’re giving away a Rolling Stone Australia subscription to one indie-rock tragic, all you need to do is let us know what you think the best Indie Rock album of all time is.

Whatever your tipple may be, whether you’re worshipping at the chapel of Wilco, or an unashamed campaigner for the late 2000s The Wombats-core jingle jangle that infiltrated 8tracks playlists far and wide — we’re listening with open ears.

Just let us know, in 50 words or less, why your favourite indie-rock album is the indisputable greatest of all time. The hill that I’m willing to die on is that Sky Ferreira’s 2013 debut Night Time, My Time is one of the genres greatest achievements. If you reckon that Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain is more worthy then lay down your gauntlet.

The next issue of Rolling Stone Australia is a countdown of the 50 Greatest Australian Acts of All Time. It’s gonna be a good one, a real point of contention. This is your chance to pick up a copy for free and argue relentlessly with your friends over. So what are you waiting for?

In 50 words or less, let us know what you believe to be the greatest indie-rock album of all time.