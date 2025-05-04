Image: More international acts could be set to follow Oasis in adding Aussie supports acts to their tour

The Minns Labor Government is incentivising global acts to add local Australian musicians as their tour support when they perform at some of the largest venues across NSW.

In a statement released today (May 5th), the Government revealed it’s planning to offer a reduced venue hire fee at the following key NSW venues in return for choosing a local act to open the show: Accor Stadium, CommBank Stadium, McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Sydney Cricket Ground, WIN Stadium and Entertainment Centre, and the iconic Sydney Opera House.

The announcement comes as the state’s live music industry is still attempting to recover from recent COVID-19 pandemic and lockout laws.

The NSW Government is the first in Australia to adopt “Michael’s Rule,” a major boost program named after the late, great artist manager Michael McMartin which was recently met with “virtually unprecedented” approval from across the industry.

First presented at the 2024 AAM Awards in Sydney, “Michael’s rule” is a voluntary industry code which the Association of Artist Managers called to be reinstated at this time of “crisis” for the homegrown music community.

The code, which existed in the 2000s, through tireless campaigning from the management fraternity, resurfaced as a worrying trend of music festivals and venues disappeared from the landscape, and Aussie artists found themselves shut out of the national sales charts.

McMartin managed the Hoodoo Gurus, whose career took off after they supported Lou Reed in the ’80s. Other notable examples of Aussie acts being given a boost by supporting a major global act include You Ami I joining Soundgarden at their Australian shows in the ’90s, The Presets backing up Daft Punk in 2007, and Cold Chisel opening for Foreigner in the ’70s.

Love Music? Get the latest news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox.

And later this year, Oasis will be supported by Brisbane’s beloved indie rockers Ball Park Music at the legendary Britpop band’s reunion shows in October and November.

The incentive will see the NSW Government reduce the venue hire fee by a significant $20,000 for each eligible show across the Venues NSW network, and by $5,000 at Sydney Opera House.

To be eligible, at least one Australian act must be included as support on an international act’s headline tour. The local act must appear on the same stage as the international act, and they must also be announced at the same time as the tour.

The inventive will be available for an initial two-year period starting today (May 5th).

Premier of New South Wales Chris Minns says: “We want more Australian musicians to have that opportunity, performing on the biggest stages in NSW alongside the best international artists. Giving Aussie artists their first big break in front of thousands of locals will help them get high rotation on playlists and increase their chances of becoming the next big act.”

Minister for Music and the Night-time Economy John Graham adds: “There were just three Australian albums in the ARIA top 100 charts in 2024. This represents a crisis for Australian music. The rise of streaming is flooding our market with American music and creating a roadblock for NSW artists trying to break through. By adopting Michael’s Rule we will get more local acts on to the big stage.

“While local shows are suffering, fans are still paying the big money for big international acts. ‘Michael’s Rule’ will help our local artists capture that attention.

“We want Australian artists to benefit from international touring revenue so they can build their own careers and take our music to the world. Successful bands and artists at the top of the industry are an important part for the overall scene in NSW which supports 14,000 jobs and adds $5.5 billion to the state economy.”

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, who memorably supported grunge icons Pearl Jam in both Australia and the US, have revealed their excitement at the incentive.

“We are so happy to hear the news that the NSW Government are taking these steps to support ‘Michael’s Rule.’ We received the news at the airport on our way to Nashville to support Pearl Jam so we are proof that having Australian artists on international tours at home really does impact careers,” the rock band say, adding that they hope “other states will join the call!”

And the aforementioned Ball Park Music acknowledged “the benefit of a big support slot” in their own statement.

“The opportunity to play your music live in front of a new audience is the best marketing we have as artists, the chance to showcase what we’re all about in the most real and authentic fashion,” they say.

“In our career to date, we’ve had – and continue to get – great support slots where we’ve seen a direct growth in our audience that often translates to a boost in our number of long-term fans, none of which would have discovered us without that exposure.

Any initiative that can help amplify Australian talent, increase exposure, and aid in building a long term and engaged audience is a massive step in the right direction.”