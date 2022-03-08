International Women’s Day 2022 has seen events all over Australia celebrating this year’s IWD theme of #BreakTheBias.

The #BreakTheBias them is a campaign encouraging; “a world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination”. As well as a world that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive and where difference is valued and celebrated.

When it comes to music, there are multiple live events that are celebrating IWD. Wollongong bar, La La La, is holding a music event from 7pm onwards that features a line-up of talented Aussie women performing. Ezra Pound rooftop bar in Perth is holding an event called Mix Haus X Nowhereman IWD Tap Takeover to support women in hospitality.

To celebrate the important day, we’ve listed some of our favourite tweets from inspirational women in the musical industry who are celebrating other women.

Jessica Mauboy

Missy Higgins

St. South

Oliva Newton-John

Pilerats

