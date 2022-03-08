International Women’s Day 2022 has seen events all over Australia celebrating this year’s IWD theme of #BreakTheBias.

The #BreakTheBias them is a campaign encouraging; “a world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination”. As well as a world that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive and where difference is valued and celebrated.

When it comes to music, there are multiple live events that are celebrating IWD. Wollongong bar, La La La, is holding a music event from 7pm onwards that features a line-up of talented Aussie women performing. Ezra Pound rooftop bar in Perth is holding an event called Mix Haus X Nowhereman IWD Tap Takeover to support women in hospitality.

To celebrate the important day, we’ve listed some of our favourite tweets from inspirational women in the musical industry who are celebrating other women.

Jessica Mauboy

Happy International Women's Day! I'm proud to stand with my @LOrealParisAU family, to encourage and support Australians to stand up, show up, and speak up in 2022. Today I'm shooting something special – I can't wait to share more soon #LorealParisAu #WomanOfWorth #IWD #IWD2022 pic.twitter.com/LpDurX6j7q — Jessica Mauboy (@jessicamauboy) March 7, 2022

Missy Higgins

For #internationalwomensday I’m proud to join the women of Wildflower Fest (@kaseychambers, @kmillerheidke, @sarahblasko, Vikki Thorn, and Deborah Conway) in petitioning the next Federal Government to back an expansion of Double J to the FM band. 👉 https://t.co/p8JbeQWQkp pic.twitter.com/Z0uPiaNfqB — Missy Higgins (@missyhiggins) March 8, 2022 St. South

Happy International Women’s Day! I teamed up with @SoundCloud to create a playlist featuring some of my favourite female and non binary artists, I hope u like it xoxohttps://t.co/RnFnchok1g pic.twitter.com/np52nHc3pj — St. South (@St_South) March 8, 2022

Oliva Newton-John

Happy International Women’s Day! Check out some of my favorite empowering songs in celebration of Women’s History month! #InternationalWomensDay #music https://t.co/GSKrgqXGLh pic.twitter.com/NWwN3q1rxt — Olivia Newton-John (@olivianj) March 8, 2022

Pilerats

Happy International Women’s Day!

Let’s remember to celebrate all female identifying artists and music industry professionals, who as always, are absolutely killing it 💜

We spoke to some inspiring legends on how they are celebrating today👇https://t.co/SGRsaD1Xkv — Pilerats (@pilerats) March 8, 2022

