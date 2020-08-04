The new supergroup band lead by members of Avenged Sevenfold, Alice Cooper, Fozzy, and ex-Machine Head become The Wheelblocks.

The ‘supergroup’ titled The Wheelblocks is an amalgamation of high-profile performers from long-standing rock bands. Chris Jericho (Fozzy), Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper), and her long-time boyfriend, Josh Villata, along with Phil Demmel (Vio-lence, ex-Machine head), and Johnny Christ (Avenged Sevenfold) all are part of this supergroup project.

The band’s first release will be debuted online on Thursday, August 6th. It features a cover version of Iron Maiden’s ‘Aces High’.

A strong lineup lead by Jericho is opening a range of questions and rumours. In a recent interview with Rock 95, Jericho was asked if it was true that Alice cooper himself was to be involved with The Wheelbocks. He responded “well, that’s not quite true. It’s kind of still under wraps. But it’s another supergroup”.

He continued “If Kuarantine is the worst supergroup ever, I’d have to say The Wheelblocks is a lot more star power in that one. And Alice Cooper is not involved, but a prominent member of his band is involved. It’s probably the second most recognisable person from that band if you’ve seen Alice Cooper over the last three or four years.”

As mentioned, Jericho is also involved in another supergroup project called Kuarantine. The supergroup brought together in May this year performs cover versions of songs from the non-makeup era of Kiss. They have released two tracks so far including ‘Heart of Chrome’ and ‘No no no’. In this project, Jericho is joined by drummer Kent Slucher, guitarist Joe McGuiness and Bassist PJ Farley. Kuarantine is in partnership with Madison Records and publisher, The Orchard.

Chris Jericho is a busy man. The Wheelblocks will surely be producing some fantastic songs. It’s an exciting time in the world of supergroups.

Check out The Wheelblocks teaser: