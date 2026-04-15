Something for Kate’s Paul Dempsey and Eskimo Joe’s Kav Temperley are among several artists who have paid tribute to INXS after news of their Ted Albert Award recognition.

The globally influential band will receive award at the 2026 APRA Music Awards ceremony, taking over Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Wednesday, April 29th. One of Australia’s highest music industry honours, it is presented annually to individuals or groups making a lasting impact on the local music scene.

Recognising lifetime contributions, decided by APRA’s Board Directors, previous recipients have included Kylie Minogue, The Wiggles, AC/DC, Slim Dustry, Paul Kelly, Cold Chisel, Midnight Oil, and more.

Speaking with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, Dempsey said he has been an INXS fan for “literally as long as I can remember”, adding that he “thrashed the hell” out of Kick, which was one of the first albums he remembers buying.

“They just crossed so many genres and styles and just did it so well. So, love them, truly one of the greats,” he said.

Meanwhile, Temperley said INXS have been a major inspiration for Eskimo Joe. “When we sat down to write Black Fingernails, Red Wine, we wanted to write something that was widescreen and tipped its hat to some of the great Australian bands that came before us. And for us, that was always INXS,” he said.

“They taught us how to be rock stars in a country that likes to chop down its tall poppies.”

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Other artists including Jimmy Barnes, Adam Hyde (Keli Holiday), Vanessa Amorosi, Kate Ceberano, and producer Konstantin Kersting also spoke with Rolling Stone AU/NZ about the honour and INXS’ importance to Australian music – see here for the full story.