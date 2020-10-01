2020 just got a little bit better with the news that heavy metal icons Iron Maiden appear to be working on some new music.

In a video message on the band’s YouTube channel, frontman Bruce Dickinson revealed they have been “working together a little bit in the studio.”

Dickinson remained deliberately vague on the exact details of the work, saying that they’d “have to kill [him]” if he divulged any further.

However, he did state that the group have been “doing bits of writing” together.

“We’ve all had a bit of a torrid time — everybody in the whole world, Maiden included,” he said, “we wanna be out on tour.”

“A lot of things haven’t happened this year — that’s blindingly obvious — and it’s very, very frustrating. However, we do have plans. In the meantime, what are we doing? Well, we’re doing bits of writing,” he continued.

Dickinson went on to explain that the possible new music was born from Iron Maiden being forced to postpone or cancel a number of shows, including a planned Australian tour in May.

“Obviously, after the cancellation of the shows and rescheduling of the shows this year, all of our lives were cancelled,” he said.

“The killer crew is still on board for when we resume normal service next year, whenever that is.”

Dickinson concluded the message by emphasising that there is going to be some “great stuff happening” for the band in the “near future.”

“In the meantime, we’re all still here, we’re all still gagging and raring to go,” he said.

“We are not going away, we are solid, and there’s gonna be some great stuff happening in the near future.”

It’s safe to say new music would be welcomed by the band’s legion of fans, given they haven’t released any fresh tunes since 2015’s The Book of Souls.

Check out the message from Bruce Dickinson below: