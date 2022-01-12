Drake has been very busy on Instagram lately but his latest post, made just a few hours ago, is going to blow up more than all the other recent ones combined.

That’s because the rapper has came out all guns blazing. “You can have your 15 minutes of fame…I’ll take the other 23 hours and 45 mins,” he cryptically posted, accompanied by two pictures of him looking moody and pensive in what appears to be a hotel lobby.

Now we all know Drizzy loves a good beef or two. Yet he’s now firm friends with former rival Kanye (and let’s face it, Ye had his first 15 minutes of fame like two decades ago) after the pair got together for the Free Larry Hoover Concert.

Who, then, is he taking aim at with this new post? The answer seems surprisingly obvious.

Just this week, a story went massively viral surrounding Drake and an unnamed Instagram model. The tea was spilled by @toomuchhottea. They alleged that the model was preparing to sue the rapper for allegedly pouring hot sauce in a condom after sex.

Yes, you read that right. We all have our own post-sex routines – many are partial to a calming cigarette – but that’s…quite extreme if true. Certified Crazy Lover Boy.

“The model and Drake had a romantic encounter, and what happened next was well, CRAZY,” the account wrote on Instagram about the alleged incident. “After the party, they went back to his hotel. They smoked weed for a bit, and he asked if she wanted to have sex. She said he was very intent on ensuring things were consensual… He then went to the bathroom and came out with a condom on.”

After they finished having sex, Drake supposedly went to the bathroom to dispose of the condom. “She fished the condom out of the trash, untied it, and put the opening end into her v*gina,” the story continued. “Boy, was she in for a suprise! She said it felt like pouring hot lava into her p*ssy. She screamed, and Drake ran into the bathroom. He admitted that he poured a packet of hot sauce in the condom to kill the sperm.”

Just when you think a year like 2021 had it all, 2022 comes at us with a story like this. No one from Drake’s camp immediately responded to the viral story; in any other week it probably would have been buried under bigger news. But Drake’s new Instagram callout really doesn’t seem to miss.

“Not playin’ w the captions lately,” someone commented. “Mans on a roll,” said another. The best comment, though, was a simple one. “Saucy,” said someone else – I mean, that surely has to be targeted!

