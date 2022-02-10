Isaiah Rashad is currently trending on social media after he was allegedly outed via a leaked sex tape. The swell of support he’s received, however, has been immediate and powerful.

A video featuring the TDE rapper leaked online, allegedly showing Rashad performing sexual acts with two other men. The clip is not something that we’re going to share here and Rashad hasn’t publicly commented on the leak at the time of writing.

Almost immediately after word spread online of the sex tape, the outpouring of support and sympathy for Rashad was vociferous and heartwarming. “I hope there’s a lot of love around him right now and he ignores the trolls. He’s loved no matter what sexuality he is,” one Twitter fan said. “If Isaiah Rashad wasn’t publicly out this is like 100x more fucked than normal,” insisted someone else.

“I’m so scared for Isaiah Rashad that shit is not cool too many black men are committing suicide behind situations like that.. I hope he’s around love right now,” commented another Twitter user.

It was a similar story over on Reddit. “Any homophobes can take y’all selves right out this fanbase,” was one popular post on the official Isaiah Rashad subreddit. Several other posts offered love and support to the rapper during this difficult time.

Let it not be forgotten that Rashad has struggled with suicidal tendencies and mental health issues in the past. If the alleged sex tape turns out to be real, the support of his fanbase and the wider public will be needed and the issue must be treated with sensitivity.

It comes after Nelly also suffered a sex tape leak this week. Some of his Instagram followers were surprised. The rapper’s social media upload was swiftly deleted but many users were quick to capture it and repost it.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“I sincerely apologise to the young lady and her family, this is unwanted publicity for her/them,” he said afterwards.” This was an old video that was private and never meant to go public.” And coming in the same month that Disney+ released a show sleazily stylising one of the most famous sex tape leaks of all time, perhaps it would be a better idea to end the predatory act for good.

“Anyways The House Is Burning was one of the best hip hop albums of last year. Go stream Isaiah Rashad like NOW,” was the wise advice of another commenter on Twitter. They’re not wrong: The House Is Burning was one of the best albums of 2021, regardless of genre. It was a triumphant return to rap after a five-year hiatus. The House Is Burning reached number seven on the U.S. Billboard 200 and contained excellent collaborations with Lil Uzi Vert, SZA, and Duke Deuce.

This is a developing story so stay tuned for further updates.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Yall acting like who cuz fuck make you nut. @isaiahrashad you still a solid nigga my boi and ain’t nobody round the way finna treat ya different. Go stream THIB 🏠 — Goochi Mane (@DeanteVH) February 9, 2022

we continue to stan isaiah rashad — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) February 9, 2022

What I do find encouraging is that Isaiah Rashad is receiving an out pouring of love and support and who ever leaked the vid is getting dragged. A billion times better than what my generation would have done in this situation had it would’ve happened years ago. — Lovey Howell (@EMCEE_PHATTUMS) February 9, 2022

So sorry for Isaiah Rashad. No one deserves to be outted or exposed. — xb (@ecksbe) February 9, 2022

Fully supporting that brotha Isaiah Rashad. We going up for bro today. — Chris Patrick (@Xchrispatrick) February 9, 2022

So apparently Isaiah Rashad is bi/gay and he didn’t even get to announce it himself, people are just finding out cause a tape got leaked. That’s horrible… — Kris (@knationgfx) February 9, 2022

Just a reminder that all 3 of Isaiah Rashad’s albums are masterpieces & he has helped countless fans get through addiction, depression, recovery, etc. — DOOMmoose 🦓🦓🦓 (@DOOMmoose96) February 9, 2022