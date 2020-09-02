Amid all the madness going on in the world today, we’re occasionally blessed with a sweet story that still gives us hope for humanity, and today’s nugget of positivity comes in the form of an online proposal during Didirri’s Isol-Aid set over the weekend.

On Sunday’s Isol-Aid event – which had been pitched as an ‘Instagram Live Music Festival’ – punters watched a slew of online performances by Odette, Iluka, Tyne-James Organ, Jerome Farah, Shannen James, Kat Edwards, Jack Botts and more, but it was Didirri’s set that stood out to viewers after two users named Tim and Amanda got engaged in the middle of his set.

As fans flooded the comment section throughout the show as it broadcasted on Instagram Live, the Tim seized the opportunity to propose to his girlfriend Amanda, who was also watching Didirri’s acoustic performance.

As for Amanda’s reply?

Well, pending coronavirus restrictions, it looks like Tim and Amanda are set to get hitched, with Amanda replying in the comments, “Yes I will marry you Tim once we are actually allowed in the same state.”

Musician Emily Ulman shared the pair’s happy news after spotting it during the show, posting on Twitter, “There was a marriage proposal just now during @Didirri’s @isolaidfestival set!!!! Congrats to Tim and Amanda!”

Didirri himself also shared the sentiment by retweeting Ulman’s tweet.

Isol-Aid is a weekly Instagram Live Music Festival that was created in order to help raise money for the Australian music scene, which has been decimated amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

While viewing the weekly line-up of Aussie artists is free, users are encouraged to donate in support of those performing.

“We love that our festival is free to watch, but we do ask online attendees to help support the artists if you can,” organisers said in a statement.

“As you know, the loss of touring and live performance income has caused financial strain and even strife for many in our music community. Throwing in even what you’d normally pay for a beer or two at the show will make a huge difference to these acts. And we’ll be eternally grateful, too!”

Check out Didirri’s Isol-Aid set: