As Kanye West’s alleged 2020 presidential run continues to baffle the world, fellow rapper Rick Ross has now spoken out on the wacky situation, insisting that ‘Ye needs to “clarify some things” before he can completely pass judgement.

Speaking to Billboard, Rick Ross explained that he hopes to speak to the ‘Famous’ rapper about various things he’s read, saying he doesn’t yet completely understand what’s going on in regards to his political campaign.

“He had somebody reach out to me last week. I slept through the phone call,” he explained. “I just don’t want to drop him on his head yet because it ain’t clear to me what’s going on. I haven’t really did any due diligence, I just see what headlines come across, and we know a lot of that shit inaccurate.”

“I’m gonna wait for his phone call again and hopefully, I’m up to catch that motherfucker and ask a few questions. He gotta clarify some things, though. It ain’t looking good,” Ross said.

“Ima speak to him personally,” he said. “Obviously, me seeing what ‘Ye doing, it don’t get my approval… But like I said I’m responsible enough and have relationship enough with homie that when I speak to him, I pray homie give me that clarification.”

Among other key moments in the rapper’s interview included him issuing a challenge to 50 Cent, and emphasising his criticism of actor Terry Crews on his new track ‘Pinned to the Cross.’

“Terry Crews is another c**n who was basically bought,” he raps on the first verse of the song.” Speaking with Billboard‘s Carl Lamarre, Ross continued, “When shit goes down, ain’t no time to explain yourself. You’re either running with us or running from us. That’s what it’s all about.”

During his interview on Hot 97, he added, “Fuck Terry Crews.”

Check out Rick Ross on Hot 97: