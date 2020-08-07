Kanye West had admitted that his presidential campaign is an attempt to hurt the presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s election chances.

In a recent interview with Forbes, the music mogul delved into his political aspirations. When asked by interviewer Randall Lane what his goals with the campaign are, West revealed that he’s “walking…to win.”

Elsewhere in the interview Lane highlighted that the musician would not appear on enough ballots to score 270 electoral votes — which is essential in securing presidency, to which West replied, “I’m not going to argue with you. Jesus is King.”

When questioned about whether his presidential ploy was an attempt to gank votes from former Vice President Joe Biden, West revealed, “I’m not denying it; I just told you.”

West and Donald Trump have rubbed shoulders throughout Trump’s presidency. “Trump is the closest president we’ve had in years to allowing God to still be part of the conversation,” West previously shared.

Whilst Trump shared his opinion on West at the White House on Wednesday, sharing, “I like Kanye very much. I have nothing to do with him being on the ballot. I’m not involved.”

During the interview, West revealed that he’s working with the Trump White House on “designing a school within the next month.” Claiming that he is “meeting with Betsy DeVos about the post-Covid curriculum.”

Earlier this week, it was revealed that West has withdrawn his petition to be included in the New Jersey presidential ballot, according to an email chain between a judge and his campaign.

Members from Yeezy’s dream team already appear to be getting cold feet, as an unidentified person with the Kanye 2020 email address appealed to withdraw the ballot.

“At this time, Kanye 2020 has no further option than to regrettably withdraw from New Jersey and cease further efforts to place Mr. West’s name on the New Jersey ballot,” the Kanye 2020 email said late Monday.