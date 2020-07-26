It looks like a Marilyn Manson and A$AP Ferg collaboration could be on the way, after both artists shared photos of each other in the studio on Saturday night.

Ferg shared a video of him and Manson in a vocal booth, where Manson, in his signature haunting growl, rattles of the words (or perhaps lyrics?) “Crazy like Marilyn Manson.”

“That’s what I’m talking about,” Manson commented on that picture.

View this post on Instagram Running it up @marilynmanson A post shared by Flip Phone Shorty (@asapferg) on Jul 26, 2020 at 7:12am PDT

We can’t even begin to fathom what this collaboration would sound like, but we truly hope it sees the light of day.

Back in May, A$AP Ferg collaborated with Mounty County royalty ONEFOUR on a meaty track ‘Say It Again’. The searing track is a testament to defying the odds, that saw JM and Spenny spit some of the most delectable bars of their career.

Check out ONEFOUR – ‘Say it Again’ ft A$AP Ferg:

Last week, Manson broke his social media silence to ask fans to “prepare” for his forthcoming record.

The musician took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with the cryptic caption, “Never-ending Astral Vampire. Prepare.”

Manson has been teasing the new record since February, when he posted the Latin phrase “Omnes surdus es et nunc audite me…” on his Instagram page, which roughly translates to “All deaf and now you hear me,” along with the hashtags #2020 and #youhavenoideawhatiscoming.

In an interview with Revolver last year, Manson revealed: “It’s still to be determined, but I think it’s the album that should be called Marilyn Manson. I’m in a mode in life where I wanted to tell stories with this record, and it’s sort of like a wax museum of my thoughts, a study of the chamber of horrors in my head.

“All the romance and hope you can have in the world, here in the End Times where it can be a different kind of apocalypse for each person listening to the record.

“I tried to paint it with words, and Shooter with sounds, so you can see and hear all of your longing, your passion and despair. That’s sort of a dramatic explanation of it, but it is full of drama.

“I wouldn’t compare it to any of my other records, but you hear a bit of everything — it’s like I’ve focused everything into one spot, finally,” he added.