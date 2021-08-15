Good news Arctic Monkeys fans, it looks like they might have finally been recording a new album. Maybe. Or not. Who knows.

As per Stereogum, the band visited Butley Priory in Suffolk, England last month and the venue spilled the beans on their website about what went down while they were there.

“We’ve had a band staying for the last month recording. Musicians love the acoustics in the Great Hall and Drawing room, with their huge vaulted ceilings,” the post revealed. “Being serenaded while watering and weeding the garden, listening to the double bass, drums and piano wafting out of the open double doors, was pretty nice. Thank you, Arctic Monkeys.”

The Butley Priory swiftly removed the “Thank you, Arctic Monkeys” line at the end from the post but it’s too late, Butley Priory, everyone already noticed. Plus Alex Turner and co. are quite famous, people would recognise their faces.

@crispygeniusfish, seemingly a Miles Kane and Alex Turner fan page on Instagram, made sure to capture the posts before they disappeared. “WELCOME TO AM7 ERA, FOLKS!” they hopefully captioned one of their posts.

It’s been three years since we last heard from the band. They released their fifth studio studio album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, in 2018. It was a significant sonic departure, favouring glam and pop over their signature guitar sound, a move which alienated some traditional fans.

That didn’t stop it from being a critical and commercial success though: it was nominated for both the 2018 Mercury Prize and the Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album. It became their sixth number one debut album in a row in the U.K., as well as being the country’s fastest selling vinyl record in 25 years. It also topped the charts in countries such as Australia, France, Portugal, and Switzerland.

Check out ‘Four Out of Five’ by Arctic Monkeys: