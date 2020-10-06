It’s been seven years since we’ve heard a peep from the landmark 00s indie heroes The Postal Service, but it looks as if the band are teasing a comeback.

The trio — featuring Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard, Rilo Kiley’s Jenny Lewis and Jimmy Tamborello — have teased an announcement for today.

Last night (Tuesday, October 6th), the band rocked the collective worlds of everyone who modelled their personality on The OC’s Seth Cohen by sharing a cryptic black-and-white video soundtracked by a slither of new music. The clip implies that a song or project called ‘Your Meeting Will Begin’ will arrive today.

The band released their sole album Give Up back in 2003. They briefly reunited for a tour back in 2013 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the album, playing their “very last” show at Chicago’s Metro in August of that year.

Back in August, Ben Gibbard performed the band’s cut ‘Such Great Heights’ during an at-home live stream for the Democratic National Convention.

The performance came at the height of the anxiety surrounding the The United States Postal Service and the doubts that the service would be able to handle the durge of mail-in ballots for the November presidential election.

During the stream, Gibbard explained that he and bandmate Jimmy Tamborello, used the USPS to mail CDs back and forth to each other, whilst working on Give Up.

“One of the many institutions – outside from democracy at its very core – that is under fire is that of the United States Postal Service,” Gibbard said at the time.

“We made a record using the United States Postal Service and therefore we called ourselves The Postal Service… So I’m going to play a song by the Postal Service.”

Check out Ben Gibbard performing ‘Such Great Heights’: