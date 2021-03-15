It was a typically great night at the Grammys for Beyoncé and her family as they celebrated a historic night of wins.

As per AP News, Queen B surpassed Alison Krauss to become the most decorated female act in Grammy history. She earned her remarkable 28th Grammy award today, winning for Best R&B Performance (‘Black Parade’), Best Music Video (‘Brown Skin Girl’), as well as Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song (‘Savage’ with Megan Thee Stallion).

Not only that but Beyoncé is also now level with legendary producer Quincy Jones for the second most Grammy wins of all time. The late conductor Georg Solti is still in the lead but his 31 wins should be bypassed by Beyoncé one day.

And what were you doing before your 10th birthday? Not to be outdone by her famous mum, little Blue Ivy became the second-youngest Grammy winner of all-time for her part in ‘Brown Skin Girl’. Blue Ivy is just one year older than Leah Peasall, whose group The Peasall Sisters won Album of the Year, Soundtrack back in 2001, when Leah was 8 years old at the time.

The 2019 song came from the soundtrack album for The Lion King and Blue Ivy was credited for both songwriting and featured vocals (she performs a few lines in the outro). And despite being just 9 years old, Blue Ivy has now collaborated on two songs with her mum, ‘Brown Skin Girl’ following 2013’s ‘Blue’.

Tina Knowles-Lawson – Beyoncé’s mum and Blue Ivy’s grandmother – was quick to congratulate them: “Congratulations to my beautiful talented, grandaughter for being one of The youngest Grammy winners! For ‘Brown Skin Girl’ You go my Blue Blue!!! Soo proud of you!!!” she posted on Instagram.

And spare a thought for Jay-Z, who wasn’t to be left out by all the winning. He shared the Best Rap Song victory with a co-writing credit for ‘Savage’.

The only downside was that Beyoncé had already declined to perform at the Grammy ceremony despite being the most nominated artist with nine nods. “It’s unfortunate because she’s such a big part of The Recording Academy,” the nonprofit group’s interim CEO Harvey Mason Jr. recently shared. “We absolutely wish we had her onstage.”

Check out ‘Brown Skin Girl’ by Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid: