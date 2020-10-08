A new development has occurred in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting incident as Tory Lanez has been charged with assault.

According to information from the Los Angeles district attorney’s office (via Variety), the rapper was charged on Thursday, October 8th, with assaulting a woman, who is obviously Megan Thee Stallion.

“The rap artist known as Tory Lanez has been charged with assaulting a female friend in the Hollywood Hills earlier this year, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced today,” the announcement reads.

“Daystar Peterson aka Tory Lanez (dob 7/27/92) was charged today in case BA490599 with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm – personal use of a firearm – and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

“The defendant also faces a gun allegation and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury.”

Lanez’ arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday, October 13th.

To recap this whole shooting incident so far, Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion got into an argument while inside an SUV on July 12, which resulted in gun shots being fired. Lanez was arrested shortly afterwards when officers received reports about the gun shots.

Megan later released a statement on July 17th claiming she was shot by Lanez, and subsequently followed it up with a number of Instagram Live broadcasts detailing the incident after Lanez repeatedly denied the allegations, going so far as to declare his innocence in his Daystar album.

“Tory shot me,” claimed Megan in one of her Instagram Live broadcasts. “You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs, lying and shit.”

“Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you’re dragging it.”

If Tory Lanez is convicted for the shooting of Megan Thee Shooting, he faces a maximum prison sentence of 22 years and eight months.

