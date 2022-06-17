Everyone is reacting to Drake’s new album Honestly, Nevermind and now J. Cole is weighing in with high praise.

J. Cole recently came out with high praise for Drake’s new album Honestly, Nevermind. Cole called the album, “Phenomenal,” and although he kept his comments brief, his overall sentiment was that of praise.

Cole and Drake have a long history of collaboration, with both having multiple feature credits on each other’s tracks such as ‘Jodeci Freestyle’ and ‘In the Morning.’

J. Cole calls Drake's new album "Phenomenal." pic.twitter.com/N5uYh1Jd9m — DatPiff (@DatPiff) June 17, 2022

While Cole may be offering up words of kindness for Drake’s newest project, that kindness has not been extended in a similar capacity by some of his fans. An audio recording of Drake recently came out in which the Certified Lover Boy artist addressed the critics of his newest album Honestly, Nevermind. He came out swinging— claiming the critics of his album didn’t, “get it yet,” and that he would, “wait for you to catch up.”

Honestly, Nevermind is currently sitting at a 65 on Metacritic with a user score of 4.7.

Drake responds to people calling his new album “Honestly, Nevermind” trash.👀 “It’s all good if you don’t get it yet. That’s what we do. We wait for you to catch up. We’re already here though, we caught up already. On to the next” pic.twitter.com/g4qhXoZGN9 — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) June 17, 2022

Drake’s last album, Certified Lover Boy, has not received much love either, even from hip-hop peer Denzel Curry.

Speaking to Apple Music’s Ebro Darden for the Juneteenth 2022: Freedom Songs collection, the Melt My Eyes See Your Future artist revisited his remarks from almost a month ago.

“I wasn’t dissing the motherfuckers, I love them. I love Kanye,” he said, but still stood by his comments.

“I said what I said about Kanye and Drake. *****, y’all got money. Y’all are the best musicians I’ve ever heard in my motherfucking life. And on top of that, you did not deliver. I’m delivering and I have less resources. What the fuck? Period. I love y’all.” he said, before adding that his words weren’t meant to be a rant or hate – just words from a fan who had expected better output from some of his favourite artists.

“Don’t get it twisted. I’m not hating on y’all.” he added.

If you’re wondering, the comments in question are tweets from over a month ago, where Curry expressed his disappointment with DONDA and Certified Lover Boy.